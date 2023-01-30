Mascot Monday: The Lijjat Rabbit's hop to fame
How the co-op created a long-lasting legacy with its buck-toothed superstar
An anthropomorphic bunny enjoying papads in the company of humans may seem like something out of a fever dream. But ask any millennial or a gen xer and they will tell you about one of the most perplexing yet fascinating ads of their youth. In the early 80s, plucky little co-op and a master puppeteer came together to create one of the most unforgettable mascots India had ever seen -- the Lijjat Rabbit.
In today's edition of Mascot Mondays, we pay tribute to Lijjat's leporine superstar who made us look forward to commercial breaks and got us excited about the humble papad.
The rabbit's tale
A brand synonymous with "papads" in India, Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad is a success story in more ways than one. It's an enduring symbol of female entrepreneurship and empowerment, raking in upwards of $224 million in revenue yearly. Its immaculate success model notwithstanding, Lijjat also owes a part of its success to its brilliant ad campaigns and its unforgettable mascot.
Prior to 1980, Lijjat believed that the best promotion was through word of mouth. The co-op rather focuses on the quality of the product than spending huge amounts on ads.
However, its success also made way for many fraudsters to sell fake Lijjat papads in the market. To counter the menace, the company felt it was perhaps time to go big on branding. Lijjat's packaging already had a trademark picture of a boy eating papad, but the co-op wanted more.
Actor Appi Umrani worked closely with Lijjat and was determined to shoot an ad for the co-op on a modest budget. Impressed by ventriloquist Ramdas Padhye, who performed on Doordarshan with his puppet Ardhavatrao, Umrani approached the puppeteer to gauge his interest in creating a character for the Lijjat.
Padhye, who initially pitched middle-class human characters for the ad, was convinced that a bunny muppet would do the trick. However, the folks at Lijjat needed convincing. "Why would a rabbit eat papad?" was the question.
A few days later, Padhye hauled a big bunny muppet to the Lijjat office. The large anthropomorphic rabbit with white fur, beady eyes and buck teeth wore a satin green bow over a black vest. Only after seeing the ventriloquist's creation, did the Lijjat executives agree to cast the mascot.
Muppet becomes a star
As bizarre as the concept of a papad-munching bunny was in theory, in practice, it was a hit. As soon as the ad was aired, viewers were instantly captivated by the muppet.
Padhye, who voiced the Lijjat bunny, also gave him a distinct "eh he he" laughter, which went on to become iconic in its own right.
After his successful TV debut, the bunny was inducted onto the Lijjat packaging right next to its original mascot "Babla", and the muppet has stayed put on the cover ever since.
He even went on to wed Mrs Bunny who has also appeared in commercials alongside her husband. Eventually, the family grew and the Bunnys welcomed a baby bunny.
In 2003, actress and model Shweta Tiwari had the honour of starring alongside the rabbit couple in a Lijjat ad.
While most millennials and gen xers have fond memories of the muppet, some were terrified of the giant bunny. An unintended consequence of the ad was that it stoked fear in the minds of kids. Pupaphobia or fear of puppets arises from their uncanny life-like appearance that makes people feel uncomfortable. Some also blamed the rabbit's giggle as a trigger. Redditors discussing Indian nostalgia on the forum have described the bunny as a "demon rabbit", "creepy" and "straight from hell."
That aside, it can't be denied that the giant rabbit bunny from the papad commercial is one of the greatest ad legacies of India. Despite being on a shoestring budget, Lijjat created for itself a mascot that ensures great brand recall decades after its debut.
Every time we see him on TV, the Lijjat Bunny leaves us jonesing for some crispy papads and tempting us to sing along to "kharram khurram."
Did Zomato salute Swiggy in new Republic Day ad?
Zomato's new film has a sweet message for India's uniform-clad warriors, which include food delivery agents
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 2:58 PM | 3 min read
Brand wars are nothing new in the ad world, whether it's Dove vs Sebamed, Burger King vs McDonald's or Domex vs Harpic. It's always entertaining to watch brands take the mickey out of each other in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. But how often does one see rivals appreciate another? Food delivery app Zomato seems to have tipped its hat to arch-rival Swiggy in its new ad for Republic Day.
The food delivery app dropped its latest ad film for Republic Day, focussing on everyday uniform-clad warriors -- from sweepers to medicos -- who do their best to serve society.
The film #RespectAllUniforms from brand Zomato intends to right a serious wrong in our society where there's an inequality in the measure of respect given out to certain occupations. While a watchman may don a uniform like a policeman or a doctor does, the former is not treated with the same dignity as the latter.
Despite working round the clock, delivery agents who race against time to drop off food to hungry customers, often do it at the cost of great personal risks. News is rife with stories of delivery boys getting assaulted by irate customers or getting attacked by pet dogs. Yet, there isn't much appreciation for their service. Instead, they are often left in a vulnerable position, having to deal with customer complaints and bad feedback directly.
The film is shown from the point of view of a Zomato delivery man who is en route to drop off food. Along his way, he encounters sweepers, nurses, doctors, traffic police and air stewardesses. He offers them a salute as a mark of respect for their steadfast service, prompting them to also return the favour. In the end, he comes face to face with a delivery agent of a rival brand and salutes him.
While it's not explicitly mentioned, people are convinced that the other delivery agent is a Swiggy worker since his uniform is orange, the brand colour of Zomato's rival.
The subtle tribute by Zomato (if it is indeed for Swiggy) is a rare moment of brand camaraderie in the Indian ad world. As audiences, we are used to seeing brands getting petty, and making overt and covert references to rivals.
While Swiggy is yet to respond to the ad, users are quite chuffed with the film and appreciated Zomato's kind gesture.
"After the dig that Swiggy took at Zomato few days back, this is very sporting and profound on part of Zomato! Salute to your creative team, even though they don't don a uniform," said one user on LinkedIn.
"Salaam to competitors in the end ??" read another comment.
"Zomato and team very meaningful and creative advertisement. A Salute to your backend creative? hashtagRespecthumanity
Swiggy part in the end was like a last ball six hashtagcricket moment," said another user.
"Zomato nailed it by adding a delivery executive representing Swiggy in the ad. Brilliant!" said another.
Previously, sworn brand rivals have also come together for common causes. Burger King famously asked people to "Order from McDonald's" during the pandemic when the fast food industry was seeing massive retrenchment. Another time, it announced "No Whopper Day" to help McDonald's sell more of its Big Mac, the proceeds of which went to a cancer charity.
Delivery app Dunzo also extended support to rivals Swiggy, Grophers and Big Basket in their #EveryDaySuperheroes campaign.
It will be interesting to see whether Swiggy will acknowledge Zomato's gesture and return in kind in the coming days.
Aditya Birla Health Insurance asks KyaPeecheChhodaHai
The campaign talks of the importance of positive health behaviour
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 29, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company has unveiled its latest brand campaign “KyaPeecheChhodaHai” to promote the role of health insurance in changing lives of people by empowering them to lead healthier lives.
The campaign talks of the importance of how positive health behaviour such as walking 10,000 steps daily can help an individual leave health concerns behind.
These customers from across the walks of life, who are at the heart of the TVC and the digital campaign, narrate their stories about how walking 10,000 steps have helped them do away with concerns like mental stress and weight issues, diseases like diabetes, asthma etc.
Speaking on this campaign, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, of Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, “At ABHI, our primary focus is to help our customers with cutting-edge innovative health-first insurance solutions which not only protect them from medical uncertainties but nudge them to live a health-focussed life. We take immense pride in having pioneered this model of health insurance that transcends the boundaries of an indemnity-based model by focusing on proactive health-care for our customers.”
“It is heartening to see our customers as brand ambassadors in our recently launched KyaPeecheChhodaHai campaign. For health insurance companies, customer trust is paramount, and to see our customers endorsing us, gives us immense satisfaction. The customers featured in the film belong to different walks of life, however, one thing that unites them is the initiative to bring a change in their lives by walking every day and managing their health proactively. We hope the films will encourage people to prioritise their health by engaging in simple yet effective physical activities such as walking 10,000 steps daily,” Bathwal added.
Lux brand ONN talks of ‘total comfort’ in new campaign
The campaign has been curated by Wunderman Thompson Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 29, 2023 7:00 PM | 2 min read
ONN, a casual wear brand from Lux Industries Limited, has launched its new campaign for polos and tees, created by Wunderman Thompson Kolkata.
This is the second time in three years that WT Kolkata has conceptualised a campaign for ONN, driven by a couple of TVCs and supported by OOH.
The two new films - Piggyback and Fortune Teller - feature men who are irresistible by virtue of their ONN T-shirt.
The campaign reinforces the brand’s positioning of complete comfort. Shot in Bucharest, Romania, the international location and cast lend a global angle to the brand and add to its aspiration quotient.
Commenting on the campaign, Saket Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries Ltd., said, “We always wanted to project the brand as youthful and footloose. We know that to enter the consideration set of our target audience and be preferred by them over other brands in this segment, we had to strike the right balance between premium imagery and easy accessibility. We have kept the brand aspirational and the pricing within reach. The primary objective was to get noticed again after a gap of three years. Which is why, we went ahead with advertising themes, locations and cast which have the potential to grab eyeballs.”
On the execution, Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Senior ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “The biggest challenge was to tell an interesting story with a twist in 20 seconds. That’s why we thought of scripts with minimum or zero dialogue which would establish the product positioning without impeding the pace of the storyline. Similar to our previous films for ONN, international settings and actors have been used to amplify the aspiration levels.”
Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Senior VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “Wunderman Thompson Kolkata is glad to have partnered Lux Industries on the latest campaign for ONN. We had set a high benchmark with our first campaign for the brand in 2019. Coming after a gap of three years, the new campaign is an important milestone for the brand in its journey to appropriate ‘comfort’. We are very positive that this new campaign will power ONN to a faster growth trajectory”.
'Be a Superstar,' says Bausch + Lomb's latest ad film
The campaign is targeted at South Indian markets ahead of the festive season
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 28, 2023 8:45 AM | 2 min read
Kinnect, a part of the FCB Group India, has launched a digital campaign ‘BeASuperstar’ ahead of the festive season in southern India.
The campaign aims to shine a light on the advantages of switching to contact lenses in a light-hearted way, while telling a story that is authentic to the market it is set in. A storyline that could resonate with the audience in the southern region as well as the whole nation.
Speaking on the campaign launch, “Sana Lairellakpam, Head of Marketing at Bausch + Lomb, said, “Connecting with our consumers has always been a core part of what we do at Bausch + Lomb. Hence on the occasion of Pongal/Sankranti, a key festival in South India, we launched a new campaign to drive regional connections. This time, our narrative takes you to the colourful and larger-than-life world of South Indian cinema and is a celebration of the love and admiration that the people of South India have for their Superstars. The unusual story unfolds in a very memorable manner which should drive relevance of Bausch + Lomb contact lenses in a regional context, strengthening brand recall and awareness.”
“Bausch & Lomb has always given us the freedom to think of ideas that are a bit unexpected for a healthcare brand, which makes it a creatively enriching brand to work on. So, this time, as the focus was more on the South market, our task was to find the perfect setting for the story that’s contextual and remains relatable throughout the year. Hence, the world of Southern cinema and the reverence their audience has for their Superstars defined the story's outline,” said Gitanjali Bhattacharya, Creative Director, Kinnect.
GroupM's Motion to invest Rs 300 crore in content production: Ashwin Padmanabhan
Motion Content Group will be producing 10 feature films this year, says Padmanabhan, President - Investments, Trading, and Partnerships, GroupM - India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 8:41 AM | 4 min read
GroupM’s content investment and rights management company – Motion Content Group – is set to invest Rs 300 crore into content production as it ventures into the movie business.
During the launch of the company's latest show, ‘Jai Ho! Bharat Ki Anant Yatra’, Ashwin Padmanabhan, President - Investments, Trading, and Partnerships, GroupM - India, revealed that this was the first time Motion would be doing films, and that they would be producing 10 feature films this year - seven in Marathi, one Tamil, and one Hindi bilingual film.
Padmanabhan also shared that Motion has big plans for 2023. He announced the launch of Coke Studio Tamil with the Coca-Cola team in Chennai – the first-ever Coke Studio show in any Indian regional language. “2023 is going to be a point of inflection for Motion. Not only will we do what we always do well - producing web shows and TV shows - but with the launch of movies we will see a new chapter in Motion. And the way GroupM goes about creating content and starts partnering with whole ecosystem of platforms and TV channels, it is now looking into theatres as well.”
Motion Content Group India’s IP includes the YAARI Series, Critics Choice Awards and Hello Sago.
Speaking about the overall content investment, he shared, “Motion Content today is a Rs 300-crore business and we will invest the same amount of money in producing either our own IPs or even content that is not our IP, but we fund a platform.”
In partnership with Google and Meta, Motion Content announced the launch of ‘Jai Ho! Bharat Ki Anant Yatra’ in collaboration with Optimum Television. The show, a tribute to the contribution that the Indian civilization has made to the world, takes viewers on a journey through India's past, present and future. The show will comprise of three episodes for a duration of one hour each. It will be aired on Zee TV SD, Zee TV HD, Zee Cinema HD, & TV, Zee news and Hindustan.
GroupM launched Motion Content Group (Motion) in 2017 to meet the ever-growing market demand for new economic models for premium content across the entertainment and media marketplace. The company has been producing web shows and TV shows but this will the first time that the group will be producing films.
“The way we see our engagement in the content ecosystem is more than that of enabling. As GroupM, we in a way are custodians of a lot of advertising that our brands, our customers do. That's our core but we also understand that if we want to be able to deliver the best for our clients, we also need to create a strong ecosystem on the platform side as well,” Padmanabhan added.
He further said, “With the kind of volatility that we see in the markets today, for platforms too it has become very difficult to predict what content to invest in. And that's where we actually launched Motion Content Group and said Motion can start working with platforms, first to enable them to produce more and better-quality content, because if they produce more content with better quality, it will engage better with consumers. If they engage better with consumers, our brands, and our clients will be benefited.”
Talking about the rationale behind getting into films, he said, “The interest in movies started because we realized that the movie industry is going through some sort of a mini crisis. At one level, you have producers who are putting a lot of money and on the other hand there are people who tend to avoid investing. But movie as a format is one of the most powerful ways of telling stories and when you move from theatre to OTT to a television platform a story gets viewers, and is consumed by millions again, and again. And hence, we felt that this is a format that we should embrace because it forms a core part of the content that today goes on OTT and television.”
He also further clarified that none of these works or shows is branded content. “In the show ‘Jai Ho’ you will hardly see Meta or Google Cloud. There will be interaction with someone from Google, who's going to talk about the future. In that context, there will be a Google Cloud session but there’s no brand plug in.”
Nikon India elevates the voice of women with ‘Through Her Lens’ campaign
The contest, now in its 3rd season, serves as a platform for female photographers to flaunt their creative expertise
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 26, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Nikon India is thrilled to unveil the latest edition of its campaign "Through Her Lens", an annual digital contest aimed at empowering and elevating the voices of professional and amateur women photographers in India.
The contest, now in its 3rd season, serves as a platform for female photographers to flaunt their creative expertise, gain valuable exposure and establish connections with the industry's top professionals. This initiative enables women to showcase their talent and skillset while breaking gender stereotypes and encouraging more women to join the field of photography.
Commenting on the occasion, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Nikon India, we see a world where the lens of a camera is not just an instrument to capture the reality but also a tool to create change. Our newest campaign "Through Her Lens" exemplifies our effort to promote diversity and inclusion in the photography industry. We are excited to see the outstanding work that the participants will submit this year and hope this contest inspires and empowers women photographers in India. We believe that through this contest, we shall pave way for the future where the stories are captured, shared and celebrated equally.”
The theme of this year's contest is "That's Me!" encouraging women photographers and videographers to submit one photograph or video that they identify with the most, along with a short description of the image/video and how it reflects their perception of themselves.
Liqvd Asia joins hands with Vega for #BeGenFree campaign
The new campaign cuts across generations to celebrate the spirit of individualism and freedom
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 10:52 AM | 2 min read
Liqvd Asia has collaborated with beauty and personal care brand Vega for its #BeGenFree campaign.
The campaign encourages every man and woman to celebrate his or her uniqueness with its line of grooming and styling products. #BeGenFree aims to create a sense of community where fun-loving individuals can live life confidently on their own terms.
The new messaging caters to consumers who want to break free from the stereotypes and adapt every progressive attribute of all the generations in their way of being, especially in their lifestyle choices.
“We did not want to pigeonhole Vega’s audience with labels that already exist. This led to the creation of #BeGenFree, a term that creates a wider appeal for Vega. It is a diverse community that unites all such social groups under one roof,” said Anish Varghese, Chief Creative Officer, Liqvd Asia.
“After the success of our last award-winning campaign ‘Flaunt your befikar’ we thought we'd step it up by introducing a digital campaign that encourages self-assurance, celebrates individuality, and fosters a sense of community within a free society. We are adopting a "self-focus" position as a brand, which gave rise to the hashtag #BeGenFree. It gives both men and women the freedom to express themselves. Our target audience will connect with our elevated line of communication, thanks to Team Liqvd Asia,” said Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer, Vega.
