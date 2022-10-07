Madison OOH & Kinetic India take top OOH honours

The e4m Media Ace Award is a recognition of works done by the agencies from June last year

It takes us immense joy to share that the OOH Media Agency of the Year goes to Madison OOH, the Out Of Home unit of Madison World. The agency emerged as the winner on account of some spectacular work done this year. Kinetic India were adjudge Runner Up in this category.

The award is a recognition of Madison OOH's creative ideation, strong business and client relationship, and expertise in analytics.

The OOH category has been a great way to showcase works done post the pandemic onwards from June last year.

e4m Media Ace Awards is in its 6th year, and we are honoured to award and recognize works by our industry leaders.

