Lowe Lintas' campaign for ICICI Prudential talks about prioritising family’s safety

ICICI Prudential has launched its new offering - the All-in-one Term Plan. To promote their latest offering, Lowe Lintas Mumbai has conceived a campaign film depicting some of the 'the slice of life' situations of a family man.

The pandemic has changed each of us in many ways. We have become more cautious than carefree. We are now more mindful of our health and the well-being of the family than ever before. This transformation has manifested itself in our lives in the form of compulsorily wearing a mask, repeatedly sanitizing our hands, adopting new ways of greeting people, and adhering to social distancing norms. The campaign film by Lowe Lintas is rooted in this perpetual quest for going that extra mile to choose the best, safest things for the family with the new world reality setting in.

Speaking about the campaign, Shantanu Sapre, Executive Director, Lowe Lintas said: “With ICICI Pru Life’s campaigns we’ve always been inspired by everyday real-life observations. This campaign is no different. It resonates with the current sentiment of the country where every single person is paying extra ‘attention’ to all aspects to do with the safety of his/her family. Conceptualised and scripted by Navin Chawla & Abhishek Dey, the touch of using a kids’ voice in a sing-song manner of storytelling will not only to break clutter, but also contextualize the word ‘attention’ with the right sentiment, emotion, and action towards choosing iProtect Smart - the all-in-one term plan.”

The campaign film shows a family man dealing with several 'slice of life' situations where he prioritizes the safety of his family over everything else. When he contemplates the best insurance plan to ensure the safety and wellbeing of his family, the wife - an equal partner sharing equal responsibilities – with a reflective tone suggests an all-in-one plan to protect her husband’s future along with that of the family’s.

The campaign, which comprises a TV commercial as well as digital, outdoor media, and others, showcases how iProtect Smart, an all-in-one term plan, offers a living benefit for the policyholder – a 34 critical illness cover along with a life cover for the family ensuring the extra safety for the future.