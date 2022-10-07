Liquor brands get notice from Consumer Affairs Ministry over surrogate ads

Over half a dozen liquor brands have received notice from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs over surrogate advertising, according to a news report. These brands have been rapped for non-compliance with rules that prohibit such ads. The ministry contends that these brands have been marketing themselves by covertly using packaged water, CDs and non-alcoholic beverages.



The brands that have been pulled up by the ministry have been given time to respond to the notices, according to the report.



In June, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued guidelines against misleading ads of liquor brands that advertise under the garb of other innocuous products.



The Centre had warned the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) in August to deal with those who violate the guidelines with an "iron hand." The brands that flout the guidelines would be dealt with sternly by the CCPA.



Liquor ads have been banned in India since 1995; however, brands circumvent the ban by using covert marketing techniques like surrogate advertising to help with product recall.

