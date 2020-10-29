Licious is #ReadyToGame this IPL season

What do you do when the much-awaited IPL match is about to start in 10 minutes and there is nothing to munch on at home? Ask social media influencers and actor Aparshakti Khurana and stand-up comic Naveen Richard, as they cook up a storm in just eight minutes with Licious ready-to-cook kebabs.

Fresh meat, meat products and seafood brand Licious has rolled out a fun #ReadyToGame IPL campaign that taps into this high-octane cricket season to take the excitement a notch higher. Aparshakti and Naveen have both created a video as part of the Licious IPL campaign. While the first video from Aparshakti created a massive excitement among food and cricket lovers alike in his video, Licious has launched its second video with Naveen as part of their two-month long IPL campaign.

Commenting on the initiative, Meghna Apparao, Chief Business Officer, Licious said, “The IPL mood is palpable, even as we stay indoors this year and catch up on the game. And what better way to up the excitement than to bring in some easy-to-cook delicious snack to the celebrations? Our #ReadyToGame digital campaign urges cricket lovers to try the goodness of our ready-to-cook range as match day snacks. We are excited to partner with stimulating social media influencers like Aparshakti Khurana and Naveen Richard for this campaign. Both of them have a deep connect with cricket and food – the perfect match for this IPL season.”

Licious #ReadyToGame campaign is spread over 53 days of the tournament across social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Aparshakti’s #ReadyToGame campaign video, released earlier this month, had set the ball rolling, with interesting conversations about the importance of scrumptious snacks while enjoying IPL 2020 at home. As someone who has been associated with IPL events for a while and hosted cricket-related shows, Aparshakti has a massive following of cricket lovers, who are making all the right noises. You can watch his video here.