LG Electronics launches TVC for its air conditioner

LG Electronics India has launched its new TVC featuring LG DUALCOOL Air Conditioner, uniquely designed for their customers when they feel depleted in extreme heat.

The TVC captures how the youth is very conveniently operating the air conditioner using their smartphones. It also shows how one can save on electricity bills by altering cooling capacity of air conditioner basis no of people in the room. TVC also features the benefit 100% Ocean Black Fin that protects against all weather and environmental conditions. The TVC very well ends highlighting all the salient features and a tag line All In One, One In All.

Speaking of these campaigns, Vijay Babu, VP-Home Appliances, LG Electronics India, said, “Health & hygiene has become a key parameter for consumers when purchasing Home Appliances. LG AC’s are equipped with UV Nano feature which removes 99.99% bacteria from wind generating Fan. Not just this, its LG ThinQ app allows user to control the AC anytime from anywhere. Through this campaign we would like that consumers should make an informed choice & select an all in one AC. We will be running all India TVC campaign across 50+ channels including high impact properties like IPL.”

