Kotex encourages young women to #ChooseItAll

Kimberly Clark’s Kotex has recently launched the Kotex Prohealth+ sanitary pads. To mark this launch, Kotex has rolled out a 360-degree marketing campaign #ChooseItAll on multiple digital and offline touchpoints. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the campaign encourages young women to rethink their current period protection choices and elevate to healthy period protection.
On the launch, Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India, said, "As pioneers in feminine hygiene globally, we always encourage women to challenge misconceptions about periods. At Kotex, we don’t just make pads. We actively identify problems women face when it comes to periods and tackle them with revolutionary solutions. We realized women today are choosing leak-free pads but bearing rashes or some are choosing a soft rash free pad but dealing with wetness. Come on, it's 2023! Why can't women just #ChooseItAll? Hence, we are very happy to announce the launch of Kotex ProHealth+ sanitary pads in India. This disruptive new product will end the old cycle of choosing between end benefits and give young women chance to elevate to Healthy Period Protection. We are optimistic that Kotex ProHealth+ will win the hearts and minds of our consumers in India, and we look forward to its commercial success.”
On the campaign idea, Tanuja Bhat, Senior Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy India said, “Kotex is about revolutionizing period solutions and prioritizing period health. It believes that girls should not have to choose from options that make them adjust - be it in their lives or their sanitary pads. They should feel free and empowered to walk away from unhealthy things and situations. The campaign line 'I choose it all, I am the change' reflects and celebrates that exact sentiment. With a disruptive period solution that truly delivers what it claims, we aimed at creating a campaign that is carries the same disruption in terms of targeting, touchpoints, and mediums. While typically any product directed at digital natives sticks to the setting of social media, we managed to translate the statement of 'Choose It All' with an integrated approach across new age platforms."
This campaign, targeted at digital natives, has been rolled out on almost all relevant Gen Z touchpoints. Shekhar, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker South Asia said, “To make a mark in a highly cluttered market it was critical we stand distinct and yet be precise. A lot of science, unique partnerships and long debates has gone behind mounting this disruptive campaign. The media plan has been created keeping in mind the Gen Z consumer’s media habits and ensuring we target them at multiple touchpoints that they are present on. In this campaign, traditional media platforms have taken a backseat and the new age channels are being used to reach the consumers base. ”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bathware brand Queo launches campaign with actress Aahana Kumra
The campaign is called ‘Let Time Wait’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 15, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Queo, a luxury bathware brand from the house of Hindware Limited, has unveiled its new TVC campaign, ‘Let Time Wait’ featuring actress Aahana Kumra.
“With the new TVC campaign, Queo aims to strengthen its positioning as a luxury bathware brand providing consumers with European bath lounges that blends with design and innovation. In addition to the TVC, the film will have seamless integration with different platforms across print, digital, OOH, and OTT platforms,” the company said.
Speaking about the campaign, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited, said, “As a leading player in sanitaryware and faucets segments, we are always engaging with end-user with experiences that matter to them. In line with our philosophy of creating luxury bath lounges, we are excited to launch our brand campaign ‘Let Time Wait’ for our brand QUEO. And we are optimistic that our campaign will be appreciated by consumers who seek delightful and aesthetic designs in their bath space”
Speaking on the launch, Charu Malhotra, Vice President, Marketing Hindware Limited, said “The newly launched campaign, ‘Let Time Wait’ is an integrated 360-degree campaign having a seamless integration with different platforms such print, digital, OOH and OTT platforms. The campaign is a true arbiter of decadence and reiterates when it comes to superlative bath spaces, there’s perhaps none better than Queo.”
The TVC shows Aahana Kumra getting ready for her wedding and feeling bit nervous and stressful. However, as she steps into her bathroom, Aahana is instantly transported into the world of luxury and comfort. Aahana’s anxiety gradually dilutes as the experience of Queo bath lounge calms her, as time slowly passes by.
Jehangir Irroni, Director, IncNut Digital “It was a pleasure to bring this vision of Queo's European luxury to life! The products are exquisite and are undoubtedly the stars of the show! When we first heard and understood the ethos of the brand, we knew we would need to cast someone who was elegant, smart, and sophisticated which is why we felt Aahana Kumra would be a perfect choice. Overall, it was a great experience working with the Queo team.”
The TVC is featured in English, and to further boost the campaign’s reach and build excitement, the brand will also be promoting it across media platforms including print, OTT, TV, digital, online, social media channels. Alongside, the Queo is also relaunching its website with a refreshed look.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Atomberg’s DVC for mixer grinder talks about its speed range
The film shows a jugalbandi between a young couple, where the husband shows off his beatboxing moves and the wife replies using her mixer grinder Atomberg MG 1
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Mumbai-based Atomberg Technologies, a fan brand, has forayed into the kitchen appliances category by launching mixer grinder named ‘Atomberg MG 1’. Recently Atomberg launched their first DVC on mixer grinders around their core proposition ‘a range of speeds for a range of foods’.
The ad film shows a jugalbandi between a young couple where the husband shows off his beatboxing moves and the wife replies using her mixer grinder Atomberg MG 1. As the husband's beatboxing intensifies, the wife replies with a higher level of speed on her mixer grinder that shows chopping, slow grinding & heavy- duty grinding, all being done using only one mixer grinder.
Commenting on the brand campaign, Arindam Paul, Chief Business Officer at Atomberg said, "We are delighted to launch our very first Mixer Grinder DVC for all food lovers and enthusiasts. All our product innovations and the belief in challenging the status quo comes from asking this one simple question which is “Why Not” and staying true to the "Why Not" philosophy. With a storyline that is very different from traditional mixer grinder ads, we believe we have created something that should break the clutter. Sometimes, we don't need a lot of words to communicate the USP of the product. And the early trends (view rates, clicks and even purchases), are positive.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Effie Awards: Jury looks forward to crowning the best from the world of ads
Marketing and advertising experts share their experience vetting the entries for the awards and their excitement for the winners
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 12:55 PM | 3 min read
The Effie Awards this year has seen an unprecedented number of entries across all categories. Professionals from marketing and advertising have spent hours selecting the winners. And these six industry stalwarts chose the Grand Effie.
Here's what each of them had to say.
Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lodha Developers
Really enjoyed the open-minded discussion with some of the best marketing brains in India. We came to our decision on the GE basis the larger impact on society and how to inspire India's amazing creative houses to do cutting-edge and impactful work.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Suparna Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited
The Effies are among the most prestigious events in the world in the field of marketing and I'm honoured to have served on the Grand Effie Jury this year. All the entries were rare gems- case studies that have become the stuff of lore in the marketing world in India. Each case was crisply presented with real insights leading to outstanding creatives and landmark results. My best wishes to the winners and the shortlisted entries!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Limited
“The Effie’s Grand Jury was inspiring, questioning, provocative, respectful and wise! We brought out the best possible arguments and arrived at the winner unanimously. Privileged to be part of this distinguished group”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive- Foods Division, ITC Foods Ltd.
‘The Effies have always been about celebrating truly effective work, be it through their categories, the rigour of entry forms, or the judging & scoring criteria, keeping brands honest to the agenda of submitting their most ‘effective work’.
This year however has been particularly delightful, the quality of the winning entries has demonstrated the evolution of marketing communications, keeping up with the evolving consumer motivations. True consumer centricity enabled by a prolific combination of human insights-based creative ideas, media strategies, data and technology have been the essence, of almost all of the winning work.
May the best one win!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neil George, Managing Director, NIVEA India Pvt. Ltd
“As a member of the Jury at this year’s Grand Effie, I was truly astounded by the quality of the entries. We found it difficult to pick the winners. But the ones that made the cut all stood out for the same key basics that help deliver great communication campaigns - powerful and compelling consumer insights, extraordinary creative campaign ideas that have stood the test of time, ideas that are built around the brand promise & innovative use of Multimedia and technology - all of this culminating in great results for the brand. My congratulations to the winners as well as all the brand and agency teams that participated in this year’s Effies.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd.
I thoroughly enjoyed the process of judging- both solo and group discussion. The debate was very enriching with varied views. I learnt in the process too!!
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
In Shaadi.com’s new ad, founder Anupam Mittal turns superhero
The ad film, which introduces a feature on the site, will be aired in two versions one for the Hindi speaking market and another for the South market
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 9:27 AM | 2 min read
Matchmaking platform Shaadi.com has launched its latest feature - Shaadi Live. Shaadi Live is a periodic event, happening every 10 days, that gives eligible singles an opportunity to meet up to 10 potential matches over video calls, for 5 minutes each, within just an hour.
“This fascinating new feature enables people to interact with those looking for a suitable partner, without the hassle of physically meeting and long waiting times. This new feature facilitates users across vast expanses of geographies to connect face-to-face from the comfort of their homes in a manner that is convenient as well as efficient. It aims to make faster connections with suitable potential partners. Simply put, every Shaadi Live event allows a person to meet up to 10 matches for 5 minutes each at a pre-decided time of the day over video calls. This will happen at a massive scale with several events running simultaneously, and the prompt and spontaneous nature of interaction will enable members to meet new faces every few days,” the company said.
Speaking about Shaadi Live, Adhish Zaveri, AVP Marketing, People Interactive Pvt Ltd., said, “Shaadi Live is a revolutionary matchmaking feature that is a culmination of cutting edge technology and our deep understanding of the business. Enabling multiple and meaningful conversations between matches, all in a matter of a few minutes is the key to helping our members find success in their search for a life partner. As we like to say, Shaadi Live isn’t a feature, but much rather the future of matchmaking.”
This latest feature will be unveiled and popularized with a special campaign in which Founder & Shark, Anupam Mittal features as a superhero. The quirky ad shows Mittal solving the predicament of suitors by introducing them to Shaadi Live. The ad film will be aired in two versions one for the Hindi speaking market and another for the South market.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
AdClub to host Effie India Awards tomorrow
Meta is the ‘Presenting Sponsor’, Colors is Associate Sponsor, and Ultratech the Category Sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 1:12 PM | 1 min read
The Advertising Club (TAC) is set to host “EFFIE India Awards 2022” on 13th January, 2023.
While Meta is the ‘Presenting Sponsor’, COLORS has been roped in as ‘Associate Sponsor’, ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED as ‘Category Sponsor’, and CRAVING DIGITAL as the ‘Celebration Partner’.
EFFIE India Awards has received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years, with as many as 53 agencies participating. With 300 marketing professionals and 193 media professionals and planners, EFFIE welcomed 493 jury members to grace the judging process.
Talking about this year’s EFFIE, Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, said, “The Advertising Club is a proud advocate to brands and agencies that create impactful innovations. It has been a long pause and we are excitedly expecting to witness some amazing work receive recognition and appreciation. This year at EFFIE India Awards, we are looking out for meaningful work that reflects effectiveness and efficiency. We are ecstatic and cannot wait to watch the category torchbearers and their work being celebrated at the industry’s most coveted awards event.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Throwback Thursday: Onida's deal with the devil
When MIRC Electronics wanted a piece of the customers' mindshare in the 80s, it decided to take a fiendishly good route to achieve it
By Sandhya Raghavan | Jan 12, 2023 8:45 AM | 5 min read
Since the dawn of Indian advertising some 70-odd years ago, brands have created a rich legacy of unforgettable mascots like the Amul Girl, Air India Maharaja, Asian Paint's Gattu and the Lijjat Bunny.
Distinct as they are, these mascots also have some overlapping traits. They are all cute and pleasant, qualities that make a mascot endearing to the customers and create an emotional connection with them.
Yet in 1980, an Indian electronics brand decided to take the counter-intuitive approach, throwing some basic tenets of the mascot rulebook out of the window. In so doing, it created one of the most memorable mascots India has ever seen -- the Onida devil.
Devil in the details
In the 1980s, small-screen programming was rising in India on the back of Ramayan and Mahabharat, which were immensely popular. The craze for colour TV grew in 1982 when Indian households started splurging on colour TVs to catch the 9th Asiad Games.
When Onida (MIRC Electronics) entered the Indian television market, there were established players like Crown, Salora, BPL and Videocon ruling the roost.
Onida televisions were technologically superior to available TV brands. Nevertheless, despite offering over 60 channels (when other brands had a little over 10), the company knew that tom-toming about its cutting-edge technology would get it nowhere.
To stand out among these highly-competitive brands and to clinch a piece of the consumers' mindshare, Onida had to devise a clutter-breaking marketing campaign with an emotional impact.
Back in the 80s, television was an aspirational appliance. The ones who owned a good set were quite often the object of their neighbours' envy, an insight Onida anchored its ad campaign on. Anyone who has felt envy knows the might of negative emotions.
"Onida tapped on this emotion of consumers and promoted their brand as one that non-owners would ‘envy’ and covet," points out Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media.
Envy is also one of the seven deadly sins, and a mascot that could embody it in its entirety was the devil himself.
A devil of a job
Advertising Avenues under the late Goutam Rakshit was tasked with creating this challenging campaign along with art designer and legend Gopi Kukde who designed the mascot.
It took model co-ordinator David Whitbread three months of convincing to play the devil since the ad makers felt that he had an interesting impish face for the role. He finally agreed to do it for a sum of Rs 6,000, according to a news publication. He also became a quasi-celeb in the months to come.
Instead of the usual red, the Onida devil was cloaked entirely in green, the colour of envy, of course. Sharp nails, horns and a pointy tail completed the ensemble. So terrifying was the final look that parents had a hard time pacifying crying kids every time Whitbread appeared on the screen.
Accompanying the ad was Ashok Roy's tagline "Neighbour's envy, owner's pride," which became inextricably linked to Onida for decades and many taglines later.
The campaign first started with full-page print ads in 1982 followed by the TV commercial in 1983-84.
1980s :: ONIDA Explains "Why The Devil" pic.twitter.com/iAxnf1pdzi— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) June 11, 2019
The gamble paid off and Onida secured what it set out to achieve: a valuable piece of the market share and audience mindshare.
Ritu Singh writes in her book A History of Indian Advertising in Ten-and-a-half Chapters: "Presumably as a fallout of the ad, Onida's market share is estimated to have risen from 5-6 per cent in 1981 to 19-20 per cent in 1985."
Rakshit would later tell a publication that the ad was loved and hated in equal measure. Despite some criticism from within the industry, Onida persisted with the campaign as its impact could be seen in the rising sales numbers.
"Onida surely took a risk that we all know tremendously paid off. More than mixed reactions, it instilled a curiosity in people that compelled them to explore the product," notes Kothari.
A fiendishly good legacy
The devil became synonymous with the company's communication till 1998. Whitbread himself was associated with the role for 14 years until he decided to hang up his boots.
While actors Ashish Choudhary, Rajesh Khera and Aamir Bashir later replaced him, their ads were met with varying measures of success.
The campaign saw a few iterations and eventually was passed on from Advertising Avenues to Rediffusion DY&R and then eventually Taproot Dentsu.
The company decided to retire the devil for good in 1998 since they no longer wanted the brand to be associated with envy anymore. However, after sales and brand identity took a beating, the company thought of bringing him back in 2004.
Vivek Sharma, the then VP-Marketing, Sales and Service, MIRC Electronics (Onida) told e4m back in 2005, “The devil was a memorable mascot for Onida. Reintroducing the devil in 2004 was a wise decision. We observed that a lot of misbranding was the result of not using the devil as Onida’s face for eight years.”
Sales shot up and people took notice of Onida's unique brand positioning in the market again.
"We registered around 50 per cent growth in volumes as far as CTVs are concerned. In addition, we also recorded a 50 per cent increase in our overall product portfolio. In the period between October and November, we sold around 70,000–80,000 DVDs and 20,000 washing machines. The fact remains that the devil’s return has added to our brand salience in a big way," said the late Chandramouli Venkatesan, who was the VP (Marketing and Sales) at MIRC Electronics.
Onida brought back the fiend in 2018 later for its AC brand, hoping to recreate some of its old magic. Despite getting praise from the millennials and Gen X, the ad didn't create the desired impact on the younger audience who are mostly oblivious to Onida's history with the character.
Yet, the green fiend is one of the most powerful icons of Indian advertising, ranking among the top mascots of India like the Amul Girl and Gattu, and we are richer for having known him.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ASCI asks Britannia to withdraw Milk Bikis ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan
Action taken after consumers call out Big B & Britannia for promoting Milk Bikis as substitute to milk & wheat for children
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 11, 2023 3:05 PM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) has asked FMCG major Britannia Industries to withdraw its Milk Bikis campaign in which Amitabh Bachchan asks mothers to give kids a pack of biscuits claiming that it has the power of milk and wheat flour.
The campaign was part of a promo for the Junior KBC program for which the brand is believed to be the main sponsor. The promo of the KBC Junior commercial was aired on television, YouTube, and other social media platforms in which Big B endorsed Milk Bikis.
First time ever Britannia MIlk Bikis Ties-up with KBC Junior and we have the legendary Amitabh Bachchan talking about Britannia Milk Bikis and Doodh Roti Ki Shakti. Please watch Sony TV - KBC Junior from 13th to 22nd and catch the spots. pic.twitter.com/gpMolQlyEn— Shilpa Kalake (@ShilpaKalake) January 10, 2023
ASCI said that it has received a bunch of complaints against the campaign over the past couple of weeks prompting the authority to launch a probe to examine whether the said campaign was misleading.
“Our probe found that the campaign didn’t adhere to our guidelines and the brand has been directed to withdraw the same,” Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General, ASCI, confirmed the development to e4m.
Kapoor added that since Britannia has withdrawn the ad, we have closed the complaint. The claim across all ads has to be pulled down, said ASCI.
e4m sought to get in touch with Britannia industries management to get their version on the issue. Their response is awaited.
Netizens and health experts have been calling out the brand as well as Bachchan for promoting “unhealthy food” ever since the ad was aired and shared on social media last week of December.
A Twitter user wrote, “@Srbachchan You are not only promoting #upf over real food for young children in the name of convenience but also misleading parents abt the true nature of its ingredients
@BritanniaIndLtd. Milk Bikis pack has 27 gm sugar/100 gm, added artificial flavor milk & inverted sugar syrup.”
@SrBachchan you are not only promoting #upf over real food for young children in the name of convenience but also misleading parents abt the true nature of its ingredients @BritanniaIndLtd Milk Bikkis pack has 27 gm sugar/100 gm, added artificial flavor milk& inverted sugar syrup pic.twitter.com/dl2nUTkGQW— BPNI (@bpniindia) December 27, 2022
The Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest-India (NAPi), a national think-tank of independent medical experts, pediatricians and nutritionists, has also written to Bachchan against promoting processed food.
Bachchan, meanwhile, is not the only one promoting processed food for kids. Several celebrities have been roped by top companies to promote various processed and junk food products targeted at children.
To fight childhood obesity, the international agency wants restriction on all advertisements of food with high amounts of saturated and trans fats, free sugars and salt. The leading categories of advertised foods are soft drinks, sweetened breakfast cereals, biscuits, confectionery, snack foods, ready meals and fast food outlets.
Though there has been no unified statutory framework to regulate food advertising in India, the Consumer Protection Act 2019 provides for a regulatory framework against misleading advertising. Besides, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in 2019 had recommended that advertisements of unhealthy food in and around school premises be banned in an attempt to promote safe and wholesome meals among children.
ASCI had released guidelines for Celebrities in Advertising in 2017 and then Influencer Advertising in Digital Media in 2021 which placed the onus on the endorsing celebrities to recuse themselves from deceptive or misleading advertisements.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube