Khadim evokes the feeling of love with its shoes

Footwear brand Khadim has released a film tha captures the nuances of a love relationship.

“We have witnessed many love stories but what makes this stand out is the way it showcased love with leg gestures only. Action speaks more than words” is what we see on screen, the brand said.

Graphixstory, a Kolkata-based advertising studio, conceptualized a story where movements of the legs of the protagonists and shoes play the pivotal role. The little things that every couple experience when the other partner shows up late for the date!

What happens next and how the story unfolds is what this film is about. The agency gives us a sneak peek into an incident that is extremely relatable which makes us smile and fall in love all over again. February is an awaited month for all the lovebirds to celebrate love and their special ones with a little something extra than the usual. The agency wanted to evoke the feeling of love with just shoes which makes it extremely interesting,” it said.

Mainak Banerjee, National Marketing Head, at Khadim India said, “Khadim as a brand is revamping 360 degrees. We have been consistently introducing contemporary range of shoes that excellently compliments your on trend fashion statement and resonates perfectly with today’s millennials and gen-z lifestyle aspiration. We are redesigning our retail experience, communication space at large. On the event of Valentine’s Day, We have come up with a nice storyline that connects very tenderly with our audience. I took this opportunity to wish a Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you - Let love win!”

Surajit Majhi, Founder, Graphixstory Pvt Ltd, said, “Following the vision of Khadim we wanted to craft a film that catches the emotion of the young audience which they can easily relate to. Good music, a very light storyline, seamless execution have added flavor and refreshment to the video which we wanted to present. End of the day our audiences are loving the film and that justifies our effort. It was again a very nice association with Khadim India like many ones in the near past. ”

The film has been released all over the social media- Instagram, Facebook and Youtube respectively.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khadim India (@khadimindia)

