JSW Paints gets Alia Bhatt & comedian Atul Khatri in new campaign

The campaign has been conceptualized by TBWA\India

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 16, 2022 11:33 AM  | 1 min read
JSW

JSW Paints has launched its product campaign focusing on the Halo Aquaglo range.

The campaign brings the focus back on consumers’ overall health and well-being through the Bollywood star and JSW Paints brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt, as she urges consumers to #PaintKaGKBadhao.

The campaign also includes well-known artist and stand-up comedian Atul Khatri and brings to life the mass hysteria related to any new idea.

Alia’s reaction to the strong smell of solvent-based paint being used on her newly painted door results in a social media tsunami and a cascade of jokes and banter with everyone joining in for a laugh, misconstruing Alia’s point that the oil paint on the door causes pollution, as doors cause pollution.

The campaign is on air across leading TV channels across India and Disney+Hotstar streaming platform. The campaign is conceptualized by TBWA\India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Alia bhatt Tbwa\india JSW Paints Atul Khatri Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
Nykaa Fashion Campaign

Twenty Dresses by Nykaa Fashion unveils new campaign for its Summer Edit 
46 minutes ago

motorola edge 30

Motorola launches short films to introduce its new 5G smartphone series ‘motorola edge 30’
26 minutes ago

Bosch Max Flex Campaign

Live #FlexibleLikeABosch with Bosch Max Flex fridge, says BSH Home Appliances' new ad
1 hour ago