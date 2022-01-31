IPL media rights: BCCI to go for e-auction in Feb

As per media reports, the cricket body wants to ensure transparency in the process

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 31, 2022 2:58 PM
IPL

The BCCI has decided to go for an e-auction for awarding the media rights of the Indian Premier League, according to media reports.

The e-auction is likely to be conducted in the 2nd week of February. According to news networks, the BCCI wants to ensure transparency in the process.

The media rights are likely to be sold for a 5-year term.

