Greenply urges people to choose safe healthy material for interior spaces in new campaign

Greenply Industries Limited has used category influencers on social media including celebrities like Dia Mirza and renowned architects like Sanjay Puri and Asheish Shah to share their experiences on choosing zero-emission plywood. As a part of the campaign to convey the importance of green and healthy air, Greenply has undertaken a one-of-a-kind activation offering real-time AQI triggered ads on the Gaana app while on-ground Greenply has installed ‘Zero Emission’ Bus Shelters in Delhi built with its E-0 plywood and air purifying plants displaying the AQI on real-time basis.

The zero-emission bus shelters have been set up to provide the passengers a clean green space to breathe easy, providing them respite from the harmful effects of outdoor pollution. However, the intention was to draw attention to the air quality we breathe or live in, outdoors or indoors. The activation is a part of the brand’s ongoing E-0 (zero emission) campaign to urge consumers to choose the right material, not just to ensure their furniture is strong, but even their families are safe with healthy AQI indoors. The emphasis on public interest and differentiated style of communication sets the campaign apart.

Commenting on this campaign, Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd said, “We wanted to communicate the need to choose safe healthy building material for interiors, but we wanted to engage the audience and narrate the benefits through relevant, meaningful and unique touchpoints in order to create a better brand recall.”

The new campaign transcends its role as product advertisement and becomes a relevant message issued in public interest.

Greenply had introduced a range of zero-emission plywood (E-0) to safeguard the indoor air quality by reducing formaldehyde emission to zero. Last year, the Company released a TVC featuring Boman Irani across media to communicate the need to choose the right building material for safe interiors.

