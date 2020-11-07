In Cipla's #BerokZindagi campaign, Ayushmann dispels myths and fears regarding asthma

Cipla Limited launched its third chapter of the #BerokZindagi campaign with a new digital film aimed to dispel myths and fears regarding asthma and encourage asthmatics to lead a life without limitations. The film anchored by youth icon Ayushmann Khurana highlights the core message, “Asthma ke liye, inhalers hain sahi” (inhalers are right for asthma3,4,5). by narrating the tales of three renowned achievers - Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna, Arjuna awardee badminton player Parupalli Kashyap and popular comedian Bharti Singh who has not let asthma come in their way.

"India has 37.9 million cases of asthma, despite the number, the usage of inhalers which is the most effective treatment is abysmally low. The campaign is a continuous effort to inspire patients to live a life without barriers and help them build confidence towards use of inhalers. With the success of the previous campaign, there has been an ad recall of 40% and awareness of inhalers have gone up by 10% and consideration of inhalers has gone up by 5%.2," the company said.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Having a good health is most important and it is equally important that we address it in the right way. I am very glad that I could be a part of the initiative with Cipla and this association is my effort to raise awareness on asthma and normalize the use of inhalers in public. With the high prevalence of respiratory illness in India, this campaign is now the need of the hour and I firmly believe in the cause of this campaign. With timely diagnosis and the right treatment, one can manage asthma and live a regular life. I can see around me the social stigma surrounding asthma & inhalers. Together, we all can help remove this stigma, and support asthmatics to live a better life.”

Dr. Vikas Gupta, Head - India Business Prescription at Cipla Ltd. comments, “Cipla's ethos has been firmly rooted in our purpose of ’Caring for life’. Our public awareness campaign – Berok Zindagi resonates with our philosophy. We have always placed patient well-being at the core of all our initiatives and this campaign is also centered around the principles of driving awareness about asthma, eliminating the stigma and misconceptions associated with it. Our success in the last two campaigns assured and motivated us that we are on the right path. The third chapter of Berok Zindagi continues to convey the core message that ‘Asthma ke liye Inhalers Hain Sahi’ (inhalers are right for asthma) and will continue in building awareness and educating everyone about asthma and its right treatment.”

On the creative aspect, Sahil Shah, Senior Creative Strategist, Schbang, highlighted, “My own experience of living with asthma has been the basis for much of what Ayushmann says in this film, which has been written with an aim to connect with asthmatics like myself on a deeply personal level. The intent is not to 'school' asthmatics, but to acknowledge the challenges we face at both a health-related as well as social level with sensitivity and concern, empathize with us and give us hope by narrating the true stories of three extraordinary achievers that a life with asthma holds a lot of promise if only we choose inhalers to manage it well.”

This digital film was scripted by the creative team at Schbang, directed by Nilay Singh and produced by Abhimanyu Balasubramanyam. The campaign will be amplified on different digital and traditional media platforms like –YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Radio