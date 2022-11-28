Hyundai Motor India unveils brand campaign - Beyond Mobility 2.0

The campaign focuses on leading the future of mobility with cars that are shared, connected and clean

Hyundai Motor India Limited has released its new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility 2.0’. Drawing inspiration from Hyundai’s Global Vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Beyond Mobility 2.0 focuses on leading the future of mobility with cars that are shared, connected and clean.

Commenting on the campaign, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “True to our vision “Progress for Humanity”, our future mobility solutions are guided by our commitment to create a better society for all. Our latest brand campaign – Beyond Mobility 2.0 is a preview of Hyundai’s vision to transform future mobility landscape into an advanced and sustainable habitat. This vision for future lays emphasis on synergies created out of partnerships and collaborations that will help us elevate customer experiences and provide smart mobility solutions to everyone. In the coming era, we anticipate robots to act as enablers, while also adding a new dimension of capability and companionship for humanity. Our strategic interventions are helping usher in a new dawn of mobility and can be witnessed through innovations in the realms of robotics, Urban Air Mobility, Purpose Build Vehicle hubs (PBV), V2L (Vehicle to Load) and Flexible space.”

Beyond Mobility 2.0 will encapsulate company’s capabilities to go beyond in every aspect of customers’ smart mobility experiences.

The ‘Beyond Mobility 2.0’ campaign is curated to promote Hyundai’s focus on intelligent technologies, sustainable initiatives and innovations.

