Hyundai India’s new campaign captures inspiring stories of 4 Indian women cricketers

Hyundai Motor India Ltd launched the#TheDriveWithin campaign to celebrate the spirit of sports and showcase the inspiring real-life stories of 4 Indian Women Cricketers. The campaign will introduce 4 films that capture the inspiring real-life stories of 4 Indian Women Cricketers: Smriti Mandhana, Taniyaa Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues.

The campaign will run from March to April 2022, showcasing Hyundai’s commitment to inspire Women Athletes and celebrate ‘International Women’s Day’. It will capture real events and stories from the lives of four Indian Women Cricketers that have had a significant and strong contribution to Indian Cricket.

The first film showcases Smriti Mandhana’s life story and the genesis of her journey of becoming a cricketer. Smriti’s Mother and her family played an instrumental role in recognizing what her true ambitions were. The film captures the encouragement and support Smriti received to follow her passion of becoming an Indian Women Cricketer.

The second film captures the real-life story of Shafali Verma and her determination to play cricket alongside boys her age. It further presents the extent of Shafali’s resolve as she gets her hair cut to be able to participate in the sport beside boys. The film encapsulates the pinnacle of her tenacity when she approaches her father and says “Papaji, baal kaat do, balla chalana hai.”

Taniyaa Bhatia’s true story is chronicled in the third film that portrays her capitalizing her height and donning the legacy of gloves to become a wicketkeeper batter. The film begins with a young Taniyaa hanging on a monkey ladder and moving swiftly from one rung to the next. It further showcases her parent’s role in encouraging her towards becoming a wicketkeeper batter by passing on her father’s wicketkeeper gloves to her.

The final film showcases Jemima Rodriguez on her quest of becoming an Indian Women Cricketer, with her school principal challenging her to make it to the Indian squad. When she falls short in selection trials, the film showcases her grit to come back even harder and overcome her challenges. The film ends with Jemimah fulfilling her passions, standing tall in a cricket field wearing the Indian Cricket Jersey as the National Anthem echoes across the stadium.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said, “Hyundai has shared immense synergies with the Spirit of Sports. Athletes across the globe are driven by passion and commitment, while also undergoing years of gruelling training that enables them to become top performers at the world stage. At Hyundai, we too share this Spirit; developing products and solutions that are built with passion and commitment. #TheDriveWithin campaign is yet another initiative by Hyundai to inspire athletes with true stories of Indian Women Cricketers, showcasing their grit and determination to succeed.”

The four individual films encapsulate one key moment in the lives of Smriti Mandhana, Taniyaa Bhatia, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. Each film individually showcases how a key person in the lives of these young and talented Women Cricketers has encouraged, challenged and supported them in their journey to harness #TheDriveWithin.

