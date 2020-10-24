Havas Group posts 10.4% drop in organic net revenue for Q3

Performance better over last quarter when decline was 18.3%

Havas Group has posted a 10.4% decline in organic net revenue for the third quarter, as per media reports.

It is, however, a better performance over the last quarter when the drop was 18.3%.

Media reports have quoted the Group as saying that the North American agencies continued to hold up well due to a resilient market and growth in health and wellness communications.

Havas Group is owned by French media company Vivendi.