Havas Group posts 10.4% drop in organic net revenue for Q3
Performance better over last quarter when decline was 18.3%
Havas Group has posted a 10.4% decline in organic net revenue for the third quarter, as per media reports.
It is, however, a better performance over the last quarter when the drop was 18.3%.
Media reports have quoted the Group as saying that the North American agencies continued to hold up well due to a resilient market and growth in health and wellness communications.
Havas Group is owned by French media company Vivendi.For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube