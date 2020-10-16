Havas bags Dabur Honey’s creative mandate

Dabur Honey has awarded its creative communication mandate to Havas Creative.



As part of the mandate, Havas will be handling the creative duties for Dabur Honey and all its extensions. The account was won following a rigorous multi-agency pitch. The business will be managed out of the agency's Delhi office.



The agency kickstarts the brand’s journey with a TVC that sends out a clear message – ‘Not every honey brand has the right to be called honey.’





The film features an interesting exchange between two shoppers that ends with “Kissi ko bhi apna honey nahi bol sakte na (not every honey brand can be called honey)!”, thereby subtly highlighting that consumers can be rest assured they have bought real honey when they spot the Dabur honey logo on the bottle.



Kunal Sharma, Category Head, Dabur India said: “We are excited to have Havas on board as our creative partner. Their understanding of our market and our consumers was impressive, and we found their work creatively very exciting. As we roll out our first communication with them, it further cements our decision. Dabur Honey is the world’s number one honey brand because our consumers are loyalists and have trusted us for many generations.”



Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India said, “We are proud to have won the mandate for an iconic brand like Dabur Honey and all its extensions. This has been one of the biggest & most prestigious wins for the agency this year. Winning the mandate makes this piece of communication even more special. With our Havas integrated Village model, we will continue to create path-breaking work that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of its consumers. We look forward to further strengthening the brand’s legacy in the market.”



Talking about the new mandate being awarded to Havas Creative and the campaign, Ravinder Siwach, National Creative Director, Havas Creative said: “Dabur Honey is poised to break new grounds in its product offerings and we couldn’t be happier having been entrusted the journey ahead for one of Dabur India’s marque brands. In current times, consumers have become more health-conscious than before, which has led to an increase in many ‘me too’ imitations. The idea behind the film was to build awareness around the topic of purity and to advise consumers to be more vigilant before they make a purchase.”