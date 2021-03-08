Haier debunks gender stereotypes with #EqualLiving campaign

Through this campaign, Haier wants to address issues that are hindering our move to create an equal world for all

Haier today announced the launch of its new campaign #EqualLiving that appreciates the women in our lives and their daily hustles to make our lives better.

Haier, through a short video, emphasizes the role women play daily to challenge stereotypes, fight bias and create a world with more dignity and broader opportunities for all. In line with its motto of ‘Inspired Living’, the company aims at disproving the age-long belief that women are responsible for daily chores in a household.

Featuring women from all facets of life, the short film urges us to appreciate the efforts of women in providing us the life that we cherish, every day. The short film captures the smiling faces of women – our mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters with background voice-over of different male figures in their lives, taking responsibility for the daily work these women do in their households, on the occasion of women’s day. The film goes on to question why equality exists only for one day? Instead, women should be treated as equals throughout the year. Through this short video, Haier wants to shatter the gender bias and issues that are hindering our move to create an equal world for all.

Commenting on the new Women’s Day campaign, N.S. Satish, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Haier Appliances India said “We, at Haier constantly strive to bring to light the subjects that are important for the growth and progress of our society through our campaigns. With the release of this short film on digital platforms, we want to break the barriers that women face in our society and create an equal world by debunking gender inequalities. Our new campaign is a testament to our philosophy of ‘Inspired Living’ where we are trying to defy the unequal norms created in the society.”

The short film, conceptualized and created in collaboration with Famous Innovations was released on 08 March 2020 across all leading social media platforms.

Haier has always been at the forefront of displaying originality and innovation in its overall conceptualization and communication, through such campaigns. Following the core brand philosophy of ‘Inspired Living’, Haier derives inspiration from listening to the needs of the society to create solutions that are made for Indian consumers – to make their lives better.

