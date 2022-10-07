GroupM bags Network of the Year Award

The e4m Media Ace Award was given to the agency for spearheading innovative and path-breaking work

The big Network of the Year Award was given away to GroupM. The agency has been spearheading innovative and path-breaking work in the Indian advertising industry for years now.

With several stellar organisations under its gambit, GroupM truly deserves this honour under the e4m Media Ace awards. The Agency Head of the Year title was awarded to Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia.

In the 6th year, e4m Media ACE Awards aims to honour and celebrate the top media agencies of the country. A big congratulations to all winners!

