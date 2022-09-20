Godrej Magic handwash ropes in Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador, launches TVC

Godrej Magic, the personal and home hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), announced actress Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador for its Godrej Magic Handwash powder-to-liquid handwash. The brand also launched a new TVC conceptualized by Creativeland Asia that showcases Madhuri highlighting the features of this sustainably viable hygiene product.

This association aims to bring together her legendary charm and Godrej Magic’s brand values to encourage people to prioritize handwashing and make sustainable choices, read a statement.

Speaking about this association, Somashree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited said, “Godrej Magic Handwash is a first-of-its-kind product that is a leap in innovation and sustainability in hygiene category. This product has made adopting a hygienic lifestyle easy, affordable, and fun. Godrej Magic has already taken over 1/5th of the Indian handwash market by volume. We are delighted to have Madhuri Dixit onboard the Magic brand for the journey ahead. This brand affiliation with Madhuri will further help us penetrate deeper into the Indian market creating accessibility and promoting a germ-free India.”

Speaking about this collaboration, Madhuri Dixit said, “I am excited to be associated with Godrej Magic Handwash which is India’s first powder to liquid handwash and pioneer of the category. This handwash format is innovative and an affordable solution addressing the pressing social issue of hand hygiene. As it reduces plastic and fuel consumption, Magic Handwash is environment friendly product.

“I am very particular about hygiene myself and follow it diligently with my family. Handwashing and brushing teeth are the two hygiene routines that I insist my kids to follow always. I along with the team at Godrej aim to inspire people create awareness eco-friendly product inspires people not just to protect themselves from germs but also take a step forward towards sustainability.”

