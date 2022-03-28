From Dell's Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0 to ZEE5's Kuch Miss Nahi Hoga: Best ads of the fortnight

Take a look at e4m's fortnightly collection of the best ads released between March 12 and March 25

The Indian adland is a hotbed of creativity, fresh ideas, and a unique approach to storytelling. It churns out hoards of interesting and appealing ad campaigns on a regular basis, which not only serve the brand purpose but also start interesting conversations within the people. This fortnightly exchange4media series of best ads features the most appealing and creative ad campaigns that have left the audience and critics impressed, between March 12 and March 25, 2022.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Dell “Yeh Hai Padhai 2.0”

Conceptualized and developed by creative agency VMLY&R, Dell’s lively campaign shows how education and learning has evolved in modern times with technology playing a key role in not just textbook learning but evolving youngsters beyond that. The film touches upon the world of social media and how it has opened up new opportunities for youngsters, digital learning’s role in personality and skill development, and how staying connected can motivate the students to do better.

Livspace “Love The Way You Liv”

An endearing film by Tilt Brand Solutions, the slice-of-life ad highlights the need for well-designed and high-quality home interiors. Featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the ad film has no dialogues but still makes a great impression.

Uber Auto “Bass Socho Aur Chal Pado”

The four-film campaign conceptualised by FCB India features real-life stories of people who overcame hardships and chased their dreams, by travelling to get them, regardless of all odds. The stories are heart-touching and the product fit is seamless.

Wild Stone Code “Ye Toh Mehfil Hai”

Very different from the deodorant ads that the world is used to seeing, Wild Stone’s latest campaign breaks the stereotypes associated with the category. Conceptualised by Sideways, the ad shows men romanticising the perfume’s ingredients and gives an endearing, platonic gaze to male interactions

ZEE5 “Kuch Miss Nahi Hoga”

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, ZEE5’s second edition of ‘Dekhtey Reh Jaogey’ is a quirky spot with FOMO at the core. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Amol Parashar, the ad showcases the platform’s content library and urges the viewers to register with the platform.

