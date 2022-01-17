From Baidyanath’s Rhuma Oil to Tinder’s Many Firsts: Ads that impressed us this fortnight

e4m's collection of the best ads during the year's first fortnight features some great campaigns which are impressing audiences and critics

The year 2022 has begun with an exciting batch of fresh campaigns by brands, which are not just high on creativity but are also adept at building brand saliency. The ad world has churned out some masterpieces during the fortnight between January 1 and January 14, 2022. The Exchange4media.com collection of the best ads of the fortnight features some great campaigns which are impressing audiences and critics.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Baidyanath Rhuma Oil “Dard Pe Lagao Full-stop”

Created by Thinkstr’s Gurugram office, Baidyanath’s ad for its Rhuma Oil shows the story of pain through ages in a quirky fashion. The product connection is seamless and the vintage form of storytelling fits perfectly with the image of the brand. The colour scheme used in the video and the characterisation are on-point.

IDFC Mutual Funds “Investment Mein No Emotion”

The humorous two-film campaign is created by TBWA to communicate how investors can be driven by emotions and take irrational decisions during investments.

The first film showcases how a musician while being interviewed, gets carried away by the conversation and reveals undisclosed information about his artistry. The second film depicts a couple in a restaurant, giving compliments to the chef. However, the patrons get to know a surprising revelation through the chef who lets his feelings overtake him during the conversation. The crisp writing stands out in both the films.

<iframe width="560" height="314" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/v_mAzwolTjw" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Olay “#STEMtheGap”

The film, created by Publicis Singapore’s PGOne unit, sends a hard-hitting message around the absence of women in STEM careers in India. The ad has captured the cultural nuances of the country well with a pan-India focus. The multilingual approach works beautifully for the film.

Paytm “Give It Back, By Paying It Back”

Conceptualised by Dentsu Impact, the film highlights how an unsolicited monetary favour can be paid off with just the click of a button. The seamless product integration in a story that gives out a strong message has been done exceptionally well. While the netizens had some concerns with the film regarding how the identity of the girl was revealed to the guy after payment, the ad has managed to impress many.

Tinder “Started on Tinder”

Conceptualised by the in-house team of the brand, “Started On Tinder” is a four-film campaign that beautifully captures the many firsts of a couple when they start dating. The films showcase first dates (as shown above), first kisses, the first move, and first sorry's which all started through matching with their partner on Tinder. The films not only just have strong product visibility and connection but have a good memorability factor too.

