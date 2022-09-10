Fixderma unveils new campaign #FootCareForAll

Fixderma has come up with its latest campaign #FootCareForAll with television actor Rushad Rana.

With this campaign, the brand intends to raise awareness about issues and the importance of foot health and make deeper inroads into Indian households.

The video starts when the protagonist's family is shown busy in their own world and neglecting their feet issues. The protagonist then takes the responsibility of taking care of the feet issues of his near ones in his own hands with the expert recommended Fixderma's Foobetic cream.

On the launch of the campaign, Shaily Mehrotra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Fixderma said, “We always believe in focusing on the health if skin rather than just aesthetic appeal. Footcare is equally important as haircare and face care. We are really happy and confident that with Rushad Rana on board, we will be able to spread the right message. We are looking forward to connecting with the audience with his strong screen presence and pleasing personality. With the presence of Rushad, our objective is to spread awareness on foot care issues and concerns through the strong voice of a male protagonist as we want to move away from the stereotype that only females take the responsibility of taking care of wellness issues of family members. Men are equally concerned and aware of the key issues of family and are the key decision makers in the wellness and skincare routine of a house. Through our protagonist, we want to establish how to deal with the foot related issues of the family members as like different people have different skin. Different family members can have different feet related issues.”

On the brand film and association, Rushad Rana said, "I've always believed in skin care and wellness, despite the fact that it's often regarded as a stereotype for men. I am very proud and excited to be working with Fixderma and becoming a part of their journey to spread awareness about the footcare and feet related issues and how neglecting the same can impact your overall wellbeing.”

The campaign will be promoted across the brand’s social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)