Fiona Lloyd, Sanjay Nazerali elevated to leadership roles at Carat, dentsu X

Dentsu International has announced two new senior leadership appointments across its global media agency portfolio: Fiona Lloyd, who has been promoted to the role of Global Client & Brand President at Carat and Sanjay Nazerali steps up as the new Global Client & Brand President, dentsu X.

These two executive appointments – one at the group’s largest media agency and the other at the world’s fastest growing media agency – mark the culmination of a strategic re-set of global brand leadership within the dentsu international global media agency brands: Carat, dentsu X and iProspect.

Peter Huijboom, Global CEO Media & Global Clients, dentsu international, comments: “We now have new faces and fresh thinking driving each of our global leadership media brands, each with the determination and spirit needed to deliver meaningful progress and growth for our clients and our business.

Even before taking on these new roles, both Sanjay and Fiona have already been instrumental in shaping our new, simpler and streamlined market proposition. Sanjay helped to establish and grow the dentsu X brand outside of APAC when it launched and, Fiona has been driving an entire global re-brand of Carat and created its new ‘Designing for People’ proposition ready for the next phase of our growth plans.”

Lloyd has been with dentsu since 2005. Starting first as an Account Director, she has held key leadership roles in both the Carat UK and Global business, including Chief Client Officer and Global CMO. Most recently, as MD Carat Global she spearheaded the global re-brand which was not only a new story about Carat but underpinned by a completely new way of working that brings agility and integration to clients.

Lloyd on her new role and the direction of the brand said: “Empathy, collaboration and value exchange is at the heart of our brand. I'll be focussed on driving these hard across our network to ensure Carat continues to be the industry powerhouse it is, maximising the contribution media makes to growth for our clients and creating a place where our people can thrive.”

Nazerali joined dentsu over seven years ago, originally at Carat as Global Chief Strategist, he then moved over to dentsu X in 2018 as part of the plan to make the brand a worldwide media agency, outside of its Japanese heartland. Since then, dentsu X has been on an upward trajectory and was named fastest-growing agency by RECMA for two years. Before joining dentsu, he was SVP Marketing at the then newly-launched MTV Europe and subsequently the first-ever Global CMO at BBC News.

Talking about his ambition for the brand, Nazerali said: “dentsu X is dentsu international’s bridge builder, across clients, partners, and civil society, creating value for all. We’re the radical collaborators who forge meaningful progress through awe-inspiring work.”

Lloyd and Nazerali, alongside Amanda Morrissey (who joined as Global President of iProspect in October 2020), form the global leadership of the three global media brands within dentsu international. Together they offer dentsu clients a scaled choice of Carat’s people-first approach, dentsu X’s experience-driven proposition or the iProspect performance-driven brand building methodology, while also allowing greater access to its Creative and CXM specialisms.

