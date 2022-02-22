Cannes opens entries for Young Lions

The entries will be accepted till March 7 from categories like Print, Media and Marketing

The window for accepting entries to Cannes Young Lions has been opened, as per media reports. Entries will be accepted till March 7.

The entries can be from categories like Print, Media and Marketing and anyone can who is 31 years old or younger can participate.

The main festival started accepting entries late in January and the Jury Presidents for this year were also announced around the same time.

