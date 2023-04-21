Eid ads: Family and togetherness take centre stage for brands

Our pick of some of the best Eid and Ramadan campaigns from around the world

The holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close and the world is gearing up to celebrate Eid. The month is all about strengthening the spiritual connection with God and celebrating love and kindness. Brands have joined in on the celebration by rolling out campaigns, many of them centred on the themes of family and togetherness. Here's looking at some of the Eid and Ramzan campaigns from across the world.

Adidas

Adidas' Swedish ad for Ramadan says exercise is all about willpower, determination and the strength to show up, much like fasting. Both require discipline and strength of character. The film shows perspectives of different athletes exercising and fasting during the holy month.







Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola's Pakistan ad for Ramadan shows how the experiences of fasting are universal for everyone and how it unites observers during the holy month. The ad also pledges to donate a meal for every Coke purchased.

Home Credit



This Ramadan, Home Credit told a story of hope, especially from the point of view of artisans who expect business to boom during the holy month. The ad film highlights the plight of skilled artists who face competition from online companies. It shows how a customer presents an artisan with "Ummed Ka Tohfa" or a "gift of hope" by helping the latter set up his business online.

Julahaa Sarees



A sweet tale of love and religious harmony, the Eid ad by Julahaa Sarees tugged at our heartstrings. The ad is centred on a duty-bound nurse who can't join her family for Eid. A beautiful bond develops between her and a family whose newborn she's been tending to. While parting, the matriarch of the family gifts her a silk saree as a mark of gratitude for her steadfast service. The campaign has been created in-house by the Julahaa team and stars National Award Winning Actress Neena Kulkarni.

Smart Bazaar

An ageing, cantankerous schoolmaster penny-pinches ahead of Eid, preferring to take the bus instead of the auto and shopping at Reliance Smart Bazaar to save money. His chagrined son wonders why his father is being miserly, only to realise that he is saving up to give "Eidi" to his students.

Tata Motors



Tata Motor's Eid ad ties up beautifully with its "Leave No One Behind" proposition. The two-and-a-half-minute film is centred on an elderly gentleman who has no family to celebrate the festival with. He is surprised by some friends and customers who invite him home for Eid dinner under the pretext of helping them out. The theme song that is woven into the ad deserves a special mention.



McDonald's



McDonald's India's #FestivalsMakeFamilies campaign pays ode to all the families away from home, often made up of friends and colleagues. The ad shows three new colleagues who decide to observe Ramzan together with an impromptu 'iftaar' at McDonald's.

The fast-food chain's ad for the Middle East urges everyone to practice kindness as if one were a child. The ad focuses on the little acts of benevolence that may make a huge difference and how adults should look up to their kids for lessons in generosity.





Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)