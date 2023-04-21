Eid ads: Family and togetherness take centre stage for brands
Our pick of some of the best Eid and Ramadan campaigns from around the world
The holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close and the world is gearing up to celebrate Eid. The month is all about strengthening the spiritual connection with God and celebrating love and kindness. Brands have joined in on the celebration by rolling out campaigns, many of them centred on the themes of family and togetherness. Here's looking at some of the Eid and Ramzan campaigns from across the world.
Adidas
Adidas' Swedish ad for Ramadan says exercise is all about willpower, determination and the strength to show up, much like fasting. Both require discipline and strength of character. The film shows perspectives of different athletes exercising and fasting during the holy month.
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's Pakistan ad for Ramadan shows how the experiences of fasting are universal for everyone and how it unites observers during the holy month. The ad also pledges to donate a meal for every Coke purchased.
Home Credit
This Ramadan, Home Credit told a story of hope, especially from the point of view of artisans who expect business to boom during the holy month. The ad film highlights the plight of skilled artists who face competition from online companies. It shows how a customer presents an artisan with "Ummed Ka Tohfa" or a "gift of hope" by helping the latter set up his business online.
Julahaa Sarees
A sweet tale of love and religious harmony, the Eid ad by Julahaa Sarees tugged at our heartstrings. The ad is centred on a duty-bound nurse who can't join her family for Eid. A beautiful bond develops between her and a family whose newborn she's been tending to. While parting, the matriarch of the family gifts her a silk saree as a mark of gratitude for her steadfast service. The campaign has been created in-house by the Julahaa team and stars National Award Winning Actress Neena Kulkarni.
Smart Bazaar
An ageing, cantankerous schoolmaster penny-pinches ahead of Eid, preferring to take the bus instead of the auto and shopping at Reliance Smart Bazaar to save money. His chagrined son wonders why his father is being miserly, only to realise that he is saving up to give "Eidi" to his students.
Tata Motors
Tata Motor's Eid ad ties up beautifully with its "Leave No One Behind" proposition. The two-and-a-half-minute film is centred on an elderly gentleman who has no family to celebrate the festival with. He is surprised by some friends and customers who invite him home for Eid dinner under the pretext of helping them out. The theme song that is woven into the ad deserves a special mention.
McDonald's
McDonald's India's #FestivalsMakeFamilies campaign pays ode to all the families away from home, often made up of friends and colleagues. The ad shows three new colleagues who decide to observe Ramzan together with an impromptu 'iftaar' at McDonald's.
The fast-food chain's ad for the Middle East urges everyone to practice kindness as if one were a child. The ad focuses on the little acts of benevolence that may make a huge difference and how adults should look up to their kids for lessons in generosity.
Lowe Lintas pushes the play button in latest campaign for Dollar athleisure
New campaign featuring Rajasthan Royals Superstars urges to have Play Mode On
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 6:35 PM | 2 min read
Dollar Industries Limited has launched its latest brand campaign to promote athleisurewear. The campaign has been conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Kolkata. As Principal Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals team this IPL, Dollar has partnered with five cricketing idols - Sanju Samson, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag of the Rajasthan Royals team to push forward the fashion quotient and strike a chord with the GenZ audience.
Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited said, “With majority of business meetings taking place in front of a notebook at home — casual leggings, sweatpants and loungewear have quickly become inherent pieces of our personal and professional wardrobes. This has naturally prompted us to launch an entire range of Athleisurewear – Tank Tops, Crew Necks, Henleys, Polos, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Hoodies, Bermudas, Capris, Track Pants, Joggers and Socks – which perfectly marries our young consumer’s desire for comfortable yet trendy and versatile clothing options which they can wear at multiple events and locations, from work to gym classes to lunch dates.”
The campaign features the popular team players donning the chic yet relaxed Dolla Athleisure wear along with the Rajasthan Royal’s cap this IPL season.
Commenting on the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said “With the distinction between activewear and daywear fast eroding, we intended to cater to the aspirations of Young India which settles for fashion choices which are both comfortable and stylish. And, Play Mode On aptly sums up the aspirations of a generation which constantly strives to achieve everything come what may.”
The brand has released the new campaign on their online platforms as well as other mediums.
Third umpires take a front foot this cricket season in Hitachi’s new TVC
The film features actor Kiku Sharda
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 6:28 PM | 3 min read
Hitachi Cooling & Heating India has released a ‘Coolest Third Umpire’ campaign.
“As cricket is not just a game but also an emotion in India, the brand endeavour’s to connect widely with the internet-savvy and cricket-loving generation through this quirky campaign. Establishing a strong connection with millennial consumers, the company has made a strategic marketing shift with a focus on new sports branding and emerging digital media avenues. Betting big on the cricket season, the company is driving cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to take the social media world by storm,” the company said.
The third umpire gives the ultimate decision in cricket, but nobody knows what he looks like. What does he does in free time? Is he cool or is he serious? Driving netizen’s curiosity for the Third Umpire, Hitachi’s quirky campaign aims to reveal the identity of the Third Umpire and establish a humorous cross connection, a cross-over of the world of cricket, and the new exciting features of Hitachi air conditioners that never fail to amaze its customers. With this campaign, Actor Kiku Sharda is returning in its new Coolest Third Umpire avatar to entertain and engage people in this season of cricket and heat. With a fun teaser the campaign which will have 5 very entertaining episodes will be taking on all major social platforms – Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. In addition to Hindi, the video will also be available in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
Talking about the new campaign Nilesh Shah, Senior VP, Business Planning and Marketing, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. said, “We are committed to revolutionising the way consumer’s perceive and connect with Air Conditioning products in India. After the huge success of “Nothing Dirty” social media song & “Who is Suraj” social media content AV which crossed 30 Crore video views on Youtube alone, the company was motivated to create another fun-filled, humour-packed, and highly entertaining video campaign.Catering to a wide audience, we have put the spotlight now on cricket season with our ‘Coolest Third Umpire’ Campaign. As every cricket season causes frenzy among fans and Actor Kiku Sharda is a household name so there would be no better time and person to present our ‘Coolest Third Umpire’ campaign. We are optimistic to cross more than millions of organic views with this cutting-edge campaign.”
Actor-Comic Kiku Sharda talking about his association with the brand shared, “I personally am a huge fan of Cricket. While watching matches I often used to picture funny scenarios about the mysterious Third Umpire. What he would look like or dress like or maybe snoring through the match when he is not needed. I was excited to work on this concept and I hope people will enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed working in it. Hitachi is a great brand and I am delighted that I got to embody their Coolest Third Umpire.”
Hitachi’s quirky campaign is written by popular actor and cricket buff, Suresh Menon and has been created by the GroupM Content team in partnership with One Network Entertainment.
Parachute Advansed’s new film shows a heart-warming mother-daughter bond
The TVC is for Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 4:22 PM | 2 min read
Marico Limited’s hair-nourishment brand Parachute Advansed has released a heart-warming TVC for its Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil. The TVC highlights how two powerful ingredients - coconut & onion, come together to boost hair growth & reduce hairfall. The film shows the unbreakable, unique bond between a daughter and her mother, with the mother guiding her daughter for the future of her impending marriage and her hair.
The film opens with a loving conversation between a soon-to-be wed daughter and her mother, about the change in responsibilities after marriage. In a friendly banter, her younger sister also talks about the various changes that the new life will bring, including hairfall, taking a cheeky dig at her older sister. The mother lovingly assures her that she does not need to worry and using Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil will not only help reduce hairfall but also promote hair growth.
Speaking on the new campaign, Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, “Parachute Advansed has been a woman’s trusted ally for generations. A mother-daughter relationship is truly unique, with a daughter seeing her mother as her most trusted advisor and rightly so. The mother’s want for only the best for her child backed by the years of wisdom, is unparalleled. That is exactly what our latest film tries to capture, where the daughter finds comfort in her mother’s advice just before marriage. Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil is a fusion of two powerful ingredients. It harnesses the power of onion and combines it with the nourishing goodness of coconut. These two together are a powerful combination to boost hair growth and reduce hair fall. We are optimistic that our latest offering under Parachute Advansed will gain the trust of our consumers and will be a brand that will transcend generations.”
With an emotive visual playout and a powerful storyline, the Parachute Advansed Onion Oil’s TVC is set to delight the audience. The brand film will be released first on TV & digital media in Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka and then on the brand’s YouTube page in Hindi and English later.
Speaking on the creative conceptualization of this TVC, Hans Saxena, Director at Shot Ready Hai said, “Parachute Advansed is a very trusted & loved brand across India. While shooting for Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil it was important to understand and capture the emotion that would resonate with the consumer while bringing out the benefits of coconut and onion, two very powerful ingredients.”
Films with Saif & Shehnaaz say Pizza Hut will satisfy not only taste buds, but mood also
Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill feature in two separate TVCs
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 3:56 PM | 3 min read
Campaign with Saif and Shehnaaz Gill says Pizza Hut will satisfy not only your taste buds, but mood as well
Pizza Hut is launching 10 new pizzas which, they claim, are made to match with every possible mood of consumers.
“Be it an exciting spicy kick they are looking for or the cheesy comfort that they crave, Pizza Hut is giving consumers an ultimate selection of pizzas that will satisfy not only their taste buds, but their mood as well,” read a release.
The brand has roped in actors Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill to promote the range through a quirky ‘Mood Badle, Pizza Badle’ campaign which focuses on how our moods are constantly changing, and with it our food cravings change too.
Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill feature in two separate TVCs which bring out the best of their signature styles as they are seen sitting in a Pizza Hut restaurant. The first film shows Saif sharing his different moods with the server who gives him the perfect pizza recommendations, such as Nawabi Murg Makhni because he feels like a king every time he visits Pizza Hut and Awesome American Cheesy when he is feeling low.
The second film shows different moods of Shehnaaz Gill, with the server suggesting the best pizzas to satisfy her cravings, like Mazedar Makhni Paneer pizza for romantic Shehnaaz and Cheezy Mushroom Magic for a not-so-happy Shehnaaz.
The TVCs end with the line “Pizza Hut ke 10 new pizzas. Mood badle, pizza badle.”
Talking about the campaign, Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, “Our mood plays an important role in deciding our food cravings and we wanted to give consumers different options for their varied moods. This was our inspiration behind launching an extensive range of 10 new pizzas with so many added flavourful ingredients, for the first time. We now have something for everyone to indulge in every day, from the familiar and comforting to the bold and exciting flavours. The TVCs have been fabulously brought to life by Saif Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill through their unique, signature style coupled with creative wordplay using the campaign theme “Mood Badle, Pizza Badle”. We are confident that consumers will love the new TVCs just like the wide variety being introduced and elevate their mood anytime, any day with Pizza Hut pizzas.”
Sajan Raj Kurup, Chairman and Founder of Creativeland Asia, explains that “Pizza Hut's 'Mood Badle, Pizza Badle' campaign taps into the emerging trend of linking cravings to emotions. This campaign is designed to not only acknowledge but also celebrate the intricate relationship between our feelings and the food we consume. Creativeland Asia is excited to partner with Pizza Hut to build upon its existing long-standing integrated creative partnership and deliver this exciting campaign across various touchpoints.”
The TVCs have been conceptualised and shot by Creativeland Asia Pvt. Ltd. and will be promoted in 7 major languages - Hinglish (Original), Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Apart from the TVCs, Pizza Hut will also be rolling out a massive 360-degree “Mood Badle, Pizza Badle” marketing campaign across television, digital social media platforms, PR and influencer outreach, OOH and in-store branding to connect with consumers at every touchpoint.
'P&G's new campaign is an attempt to spark conversation around the learning crisis'
Girish Kalyanaraman, VP, Brand Operations and Category Leader, Feminine Care, P&G India, talks about their latest campaign, P&G Shiksha’s initiatives & more
By Aditi Gupta | Apr 20, 2023 5:38 PM | 1 min read
With education for underprivileged children across India at the heart of its 18-year-old Shiksha initiative, P&G India on Thursday unveiled its new campaign #Bridgingtheinvisiblegap.
In conversation with e4m, Girish Kalyanaraman, VP, Brand Operations and Category Leader, Feminine Care, P&G India, shares how P&G Shiksha has continued to provide education to millions of underprivileged children since its inception 18 years ago, how it is has spent hundreds of crores in building educational infrastructure and how P&G India plans to market this latest campaign.
“Taking this journey forward with the new campaign, we are attempting to spark conversations around the pertinent learning crisis impacting crores of children in our country. This #InvisibleGap arises when children fall behind and the current learning level is not in line with the expected learning level,” said Kalyanraman.
In a thought-provoking film, P&G Shiksha aims to make this #InvisibleGap visible by creating awareness and urging meaningful action to bridge the invisible gap, says Girish.
Catch the full conversation here
Sunglasses are more than just a fashionable accessory, highlights Fastrack’s new campaign
The campaign is titled #NecessaryNotAccessory
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 3:42 PM | 2 min read
Fastrack Specs has unveiled their new campaign highlighting why sunglasses are more than just a fashionable accessory. The brand campaign, #NecessoryNotAccessory brings attention to the functional aspect of sunglasses, which is in being a necessity against the sun, and presents that with a very Fastrack twist.
Conceptualized by Mullen Lowe Lintas, the campaign through three multi-concept films showcase different situations that could have been avoided if only one would have been wearing the right kind of sunglass. The main objective of the campaign #NecessoryNotAccessory is to bring forth the brand’s view on the necessity of having a pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes and prevent yourself from any obstacles.
Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Head of Marketing, Eyecare Division Titan Company said, “In a tropical country like ours, sunglasses are a must-have. For decades, sunglasses have been marketed as a fashion accessory only but that is not just, why they were created. With #NeccessaryNotAccessory we want to bring new users to the category and grow it by showing the consequences of missing your sunglasses on your next holiday. We believe your beach holiday will never be the same after you experience it with polarised sunglasses nor will you experience the blinding effect of the Indian summer sun with the right mirrored sunglasses. We are 'educating' with a fastrack quirk.
Sonali Khanna - President & Head of Lowe Lintas, South adds, “Fastrack is a brand where we’ve always made unconventional campaigns to match their unique products. Hence, we decided to push this from merely a ‘feature-education’ piece to a fun and interesting narrative on why sunglasses are ‘Necessary not Accessory’. ”
Julahaa Sarees weaves a heart-warming tale of friendship for Eid
The new campaign is called ‘Rishte Bunte Hain Dil Se Hi’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 10:36 AM | 3 min read
With the festive season underway, Julahaa Sarees has launched a new campaign called ‘Rishte Bunte Hain Dil Se Hi’ that aims to establish Traditional Indian Sarees as an integral part of our innate gifting culture in India. The campaign weaves in a story of two women from different religions, ages and backgrounds who, on the day of Eid, choose to transcend barriers and build a bond of love and understanding.
With this campaign being promoted during the festivities of Eid, Julahaa Sarees also intends to promote the tenets of our Indian heritage amongst the vast audience spread across the country.
A brand that has introduced modern practices such as process automation and capital-intensive machinery, Julahaa Sarees has also adopted the art of weaving through advanced technology and initiated its practice in Surat Textile Market. Blending the traditional with the new age, this fastest-growing saree brand is the epitome of bringing tradition back to the modern consumer. Recently, the brand launched ‘Julahaa Celebrations’ which upon its release, officially became India’s First Saree Gifting Brand.
Speaking about her experience on set, National Award Winning Actress Neena Kulkarni said, "Working with the team was a lot of fun. They were a new, young, spirited bunch of people and I enjoyed myself. The whole production was organized very well! The team from Julahaa Sarees was well-organized, dignified & polite throughout our collaboration. Their sarees are truly sophisticated and vibrant. I was genuinely impressed and simultaneously humbled when they gifted me their saree. It was a wonderful feeling! I am excited to try them out! A great opportunity to show a bit of my saree swag also!"
Sudarshan Budhia, MD & CEO of Julahaa spoke about the campaign as a whole, saying, “Working a campaign on this scale has been really refreshing for us. This one is special for us because a lot of emotions were involved with this campaign. For a long time, we were looking for an opportunity to promote our traditional ancient heritage and our Indian culture of gifting. Simultaneously, we wanted to redefine gifting altogether by putting intent & purpose behind it. We were feeling as if, in today’s world, the very act of gifting was losing its old charm and its sheen. So, we decided to bring both to the table. Our tagline, ‘Gift, Dil Se’ perfectly captures what we feel about gifting. It should be done from the heart. Neena Ji was extremely courteous, a true professional and so fun to work with. It was a splendid experience to capture her on screen. We hope to collaborate with Neena Ji a lot more in the future for sure! But till then, we will have her memories with us forever.”
Inhouse Creative Director, Mr Yogesh commented on the planning & strategy process and said, “Planning for this campaign was exactly the kind of challenge we were looking for. The basic concept behind this campaign was always to promote our Indian heritage and culture but this time, we also wanted to focus on the aspect of gifting and how we, as a brand, are redefining it.
After a lot of back and forth, we finally closed in on an idea and finalized it. Once the planning was done, the most strenuous part had just begun. After lots of coordinated efforts between our in-house team and the people on set, we finally were able to capture the essence of our campaign perfectly. And we saw the great response online so that was fantastic validation for us! Looking forward to more projects like these for sure!”
