EFGH Brand Innovations unveils campaign for LXS Moonshine with invitation to ‘moon’
The integrated campaign has been designed to launch Lectrix EV’s limited edition LXS Moonshine to commemorate India’s historic journey to moon
Paying a tribute to the success of Chandrayaan-3, Lectrix EV has launched a special-edition electric scooter LXS Moonshine.
The company said the special edition will be limited to exactly 384 units – a nod to the distance between earth and moon – 384,400 kilometers: An LXS Moonshine for every 1 lakh kilometers.
The EV's launch is being aimed to inspire people to set and achieve personal goals, reflecting the ambition and technology behind India's space mission.
For the launch, the company has unveiled a campaign created by EFGH Brand Innovations. The integrated campaign invited people to post their aspirations on Instagram – asking people “What’s Your Moon?”. Once a fan writes his or her goal or ambition, the post “takes off” and lands on a virtual moon on the site - https://whatsyourmoon.lectrixev.com/.
GM Marketing of Lectrix EV, Mainak Bag said, “Brands today need to be culturally relevant and current. It’s not enough to just produce great products. That’s how we looked at 23rd August. The India post-23rd August will be a different India, where science and exploration become reasons for self-belief and national pride. This is a momentous occasion. LXS Moonshine is a tangible way for people to remember and cherish this moment.”
Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder and Creative Chairman, EFGH Brand Innovations, said, “This is not just one more social post which is a part of moment marketing. It is walking the talk to allow customers to celebrate this landmark moment by actually offering a product that people can be proud to own. So, we designed a special look for the LXS Moonshine including a special badge. Riding the LXS Moonshine is like wearing a badge of pride. We want to introduce into the culture “what’s your moon?”, as the new “what’s your goal?” - Each aspiration is a “moon” being chased by the audience. To see these moons on the actual picture of the moon on the website is going to be interesting”
Wondrous bags creative mandate for luxury boutique chain SINH Salon
The account will be serviced from the Gurgaon office of the agency
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Wondrous, a Gurgaon-based full-service creative agency, has bagged the complete creative and digital mandate of luxury skin and hair care boutique chain - SINH.
“SINH, a part of the RSPL group, is present in the Delhi NCR market and offers a variety of luxury experiential services. The one-of-a-kind state-of-the-art boutique is currently present in Golf Course Road Gurugram and Kanpur and plans to expand to pan India by the end of the year. The boutique also has a bouquet of personalised and private sessions designed especially to cater to high-profile target groups, making it a memorable experience for them,” read a press release.
The mandate involves putting together creatives for the brand across all mediums including - Print, outdoors, social media and others.
Speaking about the mandate, Ekta Verma, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Wondrous, said, “It is extremely wonderful to be working along with one of the largest groups in the country. The skin and hair boutique business has undergone a massive paradigm shift in the last couple of decades, consumer is well travelled and evolved enough to demand more. It is important for players in this category to stay relevant and connected to the consumer. In our first meeting with the team, it was wonderful to see how our thoughts were aligned on the category and we are looking forward to partner team SINH in taking the brand to newer heights”
Supreti Tyagi, AGM Marketing, SINH Salon said, “We called for a multi-agency pitch and we were quite impressed with the understanding and approach Wondrous presented on the category. Ekta with her vast experience of working and leading many lifestyle and fashion brands has a nice flair for understanding luxury business along with strategic thinking. This is where we found ourselves aligned and we felt the agency was the right fit. We are looking forward to some exciting campaigns and brand growth”
MG Motor India uses AI to bring back founder Cecil Kimber
The centenary year campaign revolves around the brand embarking on a ‘New Era of Customer Focus’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 3:49 PM | 2 min read
MG Motor India, a British car brand, has announced the launch of its ‘100 Years of Driving Smiles' campaign using AI technology and bringing back the visionary spirit of its founder, Cecil Kimber.
“MG has harnessed the power of AI to create a virtual representation of Cecil Kimber. Through cutting-edge AI technology, MG has brought back the essence of the man who laid the foundation for MG's legacy of joy in 1924,” read a press release.
The campaign video launched in association with EFGH Brand Innovations features an AI-generated rendition of Cecil Kimber, delivering a powerful message and showcasing MG's renewed commitment to providing a customer-centric approach. The virtual presence of Cecil Kimber is meant to evoke a sense of legacy and personalized attention, underscoring MG's dedication to providing an unparalleled customer experience. By leveraging modern AI capabilities, MG aims to combine past expertise with innovative, forward-thinking solutions for the present and future.
With a synergy of Technology and Smiles as its driving force, the brand holds a sense of pride in its journey of growth in India, bringing innovative product, fostering communities, advocating for diversity, and strengthening the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem. Since commencing its India journey in 2019, MG Motor India has been at the forefront of CASE mobility (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric), starting with MG Hector, India's first Internet SUV, followed by MG ZS EV – the first fully-electric Internet SUV. The brand also introduced cutting-edge innovations – all MG cars have more than 50 connected technology features with 100 voice commands.
DreamSetGo unveils campaign with Sourav Ganguly and Mary Kom
The ‘Experience The Exclusive’ film is live across DreamSetGo’s digital channels like YouTube, Instagram, Linkedin and X
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 3:19 PM | 3 min read
The Moms Co partners with Neha Dhupia for hair care category
The brand has released a digital video campaign for the range
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:58 PM | 2 min read
The Moms Co. has launched a new digital video campaign, featuring Neha Dhupia for their hair care range.
The campaign highlights how every mother faces moments where their hair becomes a joyful playground for their little ones, recognizing the devotion and sacrifices that define motherhood.
Speaking on the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group commented, “At The Moms Co., we are committed to supporting the evolving needs for every mom through every change. With this new campaign launch, we aim to extend our support to every mother experiencing motherhood woes by crafting products that are formulated using the finest natural ingredients catering to their needs. We aim to provide mothers with the results they are in search of and the nurturing care they truly deserve and stand as companions on her remarkable journey.”
On being face of the campaign, Neha Dhupia commented, “As a mother myself, I understand the transformative journey that comes with motherhood. This campaign is a heartfelt reminder that we as moms deserve the very best in the hair care range that understand and celebrate the different phases of motherhood. Joining hands with The Moms Co. for the hair care range is an empowering experience as the brands hair care philosophy stands for embracing the incredible transformation that motherhood brings where all mothers are beautifully cared for.”
Speaking about the brand insight and idea, Suraja Kishore, CEO, BBDO India says, “Becoming a mother is hard. It’s not all Instagram filters of perfection that people put out there. Culturally everyone gets over invested in the baby while the mom goes through an overwhelming experience full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Therefore, when The Moms Co. briefed us, instead of looking for insights we chose to listen to confessions new moms had to share with us. It opened a flood gate of emotional data, like this one- “…becoming a mother changes your fundamental identity – be it your skin or hair, the way your body looks and the way you look at the world too changes overnight…for a new born …mom’s body is a playground…” Basis this we arrived at the positioning for the Moms Co to be an empathetic friend and a midwife that offers toxin-free products like this one is for hair-fall…by bringing alive real confessions the brand strikes an emotional cord by with every mom through every change!”
Sawalia aims to empower Indian consumers in JSW Paints’ Pixa campaign
The campaign is headlined by Alia Bhatt
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:05 PM | 1 min read
JSW Paints aims to empower Indian consumers by promoting transparency in the paint industry.
The new campaign witnesses the return of the iconic character Sawalia portrayed by Alia Bhatt with a strong commitment of empowering Indian consumers with the right information while making their paint choices.
JSW Paints’ visually captivating film educates customers about the benefits of their product, PIXA that offers maximum coverage. The new campaign is launched across key TV channels, digital and other platforms.
The heart of the new JSW Paints campaign revolves around the best-in-class coverage offered by Pixa. This unique product proposition is showcased through innovative elements coming live in a cinematic narrative featuring brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurranna.
According to AS Sundaresan, CEO of JSW Paints, “Transparency, consumer enlightenment, and innovation have consistently driven our brand campaigns at JSW Paints. In this latest endeavour, the spirited Sawalia, embodied by Alia Bhatt, plays a pivotal role in encouraging consumers to ask the right questions, find the right answers and get maximum benefit from their informed choice."
Govind Pandey, CEO of TBWA/India, adds, “Given the low involvement in the category, consumers are still stuck in their expectations at the decades old level from their paint while the latest feature of JSW Paints has raised the delivery on coverage substantially.”
Modi Naturals partners with Kalki Koechlin
The association aims to promote the benefits of Oleev Olive Pomace Oil in everyday cooking
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 12:54 PM | 1 min read
Modi Naturals Limited has recently partnered with Kalki Koechlin to promote one of their flagship products Oleev Olive Pomace Oil.
The partnership aims to underscore the health benefits of using Oleev Olive Pomace Oil in everyday cooking and to encourage individuals to make healthier choices for their well-being.
Kalki Koechlin, popular for her commitment to a well-balanced lifestyle, shared her thoughts on the partnership, "I am glad to have collaborated with Oleev as this collaboration helps break the myth that fitness equates with long rigorous workouts. It’s certainly not that but about the sum of right choices we make, such as - choosing a nutritious oil for our everyday cooking. Oleev Olive Pomace Oil is definitely one such oil that allows me to approach my lifestyle in a more holistic way.”
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Kalki Koechlin to spread awareness about the health benefits of Oleev Olive Pomace Oil in everyday cooking. This collaboration helps in bringing home the point that it is a very simple step to switch to a healthier cooking oil - for a balanced & healthy lifestyle,” said Mukesh Ghuraiya, CMO at Modi Naturals Limited.
Joyalukkas captures timeless traditions in Onam campaign
The 60-second film showcases the joyful moments of togetherness
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 12:33 PM | 1 min read
Capturing the mood of the Onam festival, Joyalukkas has launched a campaign that depicts the timeless elegance of tradition.
The ad film brings to life the essence of the Onam festival while also showcasing the exquisite collection of traditional jewellery.
The ad film captures the spirit of the age-old festival, resonating with the viewers' emotions and cultural pride. Set in and around a picturesque traditional Kerala home, the 60-second film encapsulates the joyful moments of togetherness and the beauty of tradition.
