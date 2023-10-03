Edelweiss Mutual Fund says 'SIP Se Sab Hoga'
The campaign has been conceptualized internally by Edelweiss team
Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched 'SIP se sab hoga'. The two TVC films are designed to celebrate the wisdom of financial insight and highlight the transformative power of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in achieving short- and long-term investment goals.
The narrative of 'SIP se sab hoga' revolves around two unique family settings, each showcasing,
the potential of SIPs in a distinctive way. The campaign is conceptualized internally by Edelweiss MF’s marketing team. Edelweiss MF is using 360-degree communication to promote ‘SIP se sab hoga’ campaign, from Television, Digital, Print, and Outdoor.
Speaking about the campaign, Niranjan Avasthi, SVP and Head- Products, Marketing and Digital at Edelweiss AMC said, our new TVC campaign film celebrates the wisdom that transcends generations and highlights the transformative power of SIPs. At Edelweiss Mutual Fund, we believe in empowering individuals to achieve their long- and short-term life goals, whether it's a road trip, owning a house, or pursuing higher education. SIPs provide the financial foundation to turn these dreams into reality. The films are testament to the idea that financial planning can be both educational and enjoyable.”
In the first story, a mother and her enthusiastic yet not-so-athletic son visit an astrologer. The astrologer predicts a triumphant sports career for the boy, leaving the mother perplexed. Enter Mr. Sharma, a wise family friend, who explains that with SIP, anything is possible, emphasizing the essence of self-discovery, determination, and the unpredictable nature of life.
The second story unfolds with a family excitedly preparing for a road trip to Manali. However, a comical mishap occurs when the young grandson, Rahul, accidentally damages the car's side mirror. Amidst the chaos and frustration, Mr. Sharma intervenes, sharing the power of SIPs with the family. As the film progresses, Dadi takes the driver's seat, and Rahul pushes the car forward, symbolizing unity and empowerment.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Parle Agro launches OOH campaign for Frooti
The campaign is timed for the festive season
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 12:57 PM | 3 min read
Entering the festive season, Parle Agro has unveiled a large-scale, disruptive Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign bringing their mango drink, Frooti, into the spotlight.
The mission is clear - achieve widespread visibility for the brand during this season and become an integral part of India's major festive celebrations.
This campaign marks the first time in five years that Parle Agro has launched such an extensive outdoor media blitz for Frooti during the festive months. Frooti currently dominates prominent locations in key cities across India, employing a creative approach that builds storytelling through outdoor advertising. This innovative strategy aims to captivate audiences and immerse them in a narrative that's as refreshing as a sip of their iconic mango drink.
Parle Agro created dynamic content for DOOH, effectively breaking through the clutter and creating substantial impact. This outdoor strategy is also aptly timed, coinciding perfectly with the ongoing festive fervour. The brand has meticulously aligned their media deployment and campaign messaging with various regional festivals, ensuring a seamless connection with the essence of each celebration.
A noteworthy example was witnessed during Mumbai's Ganpati Visarjan. Parle Agro created custom Frooti ads to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, strategically placing them at key locations such as Juhu Chowpatty and Marine Drive. These ads conveyed a heartfelt message of saying goodbye to the idols as they were immersed into the sea, becoming an integral part of the Ganpati celebration. This is the first time, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising has been used this uniquely and effectively by a brand.
This move aims to rekindle the enduring association between Frooti and festive celebrations.
Frooti's dynamic visuals, featuring brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan, are prominently displayed in landmark corporate areas, media sites, and residential neighbourhoods in key markets across India. Considering the festive season and the lineup of popular movies, DOOH advertising inside INOX and PVR theaters is also in the planning stages.
Speaking about their OOH campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said, “This year, our creative approach revolutionizes storytelling. We’re transforming outdoor advertising into a narrative art form that captivates and immerses our audiences. We’re pushing the boundaries for Frooti during the festive season by doing things that have never been done before. With this disruptive Out-of-Home campaign we aim to capture the spirit of celebration and share it with the people of India."
Dipankar Sanyal, CEO – Platinum Outdoor and Madison Retail Paradigm (MRP) said, “Parle Agro outdoor campaigns take over the streets of India. The campaigns embody what Parle Agro eschews as a brand –innovative, forward-looking, stylish, aggressive, experimental yet connected with every stratum of the consumer base. We manage to bring vigor and newness to each campaign with an ideal choice of media, locations, touchpoints. All this is married to data and Madison proprietary tools to reach consumers and deliver effectiveness. Being associated with Parle Agro and part of the journey is a matter of pride and honor for Platinum Outdoor.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hisense elevates Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador
The brand is also rolling out its campaign ‘’Perfecting the perfection’’ with Ravindra Jadeja
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 12:28 PM | 2 min read
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Johnson & Johnson Vision’s ACUVUE onboards Ranveer Singh
#AcuvueSePoochho has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 12:21 PM | 2 min read
Johnson & Johnson Vision has joined hands with Ranveer Singh to encourage Gen Zers and millennials to try contact lenses.
The campaign is aimed at amplifying ACUVUE®’s mission to build awareness for eye health and welcome new contact lens wearers.
Talking about the launch, Tiny Sengupta, Business Unit Director, Vision Care India, Johnson & Johnson Vision, said, “ACUVUE is leading by example and transforming eye health in India by creating awareness around contact lenses. ACUVUE is the #1 selling brand family of contact lenses worldwide*, but the contact lens usage is still low in India. We are on a mission to make ACUVUE® the No.1 choice of contact lens brand In India.
The campaign intends to build a behavior amongst the youth of going for a regular eye check and asking an expert before trying contact lenses for the 1st time. We aim to make contact lenses accessible for the consumers and ensure that consumers are equipped with the right set of information about contact lenses, amidst all the surrounding myths and misconceptions about the category.
We are excited to welcome Ranveer Singh onboard, India’s youth icon, and harness his power to expand our reach to a wider audience. His influential voice will be instrumental in connecting with more consumers and spread awareness about the benefits of ACUVUE®. His charisma and popularity among the youth will be helpful in building a new generation of well-informed consumers. Through this campaign, we are excited to continue transforming the trajectory of eye health in India.”
Expressing his excitement about the new collaboration, Ranveer added, “It is an absolute pleasure to join ACUVUE® in their journey to lead conversations around eye health in India. This campaign gives me an opportunity to inform the youth on the importance of eye health. I am looking forward to the young consumers joining me in this journey by visiting an optometrist for their first contact lens fitting experience.”
Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, #AcuvueSePoochho pioneers the conversations around a reliable source for information on contact lenses and the importance of meeting with optometrists for their expert guidance.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Yuvraj Singh and Vicks Cough Drops call out to India's 'voice champions'
#VicksKholIndiaBol Cheer Anthem celebrates the nation's boundless enthusiasm for cricket
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 8:23 AM | 4 min read
Vicks Cough Drops has joined hands with cricketer Yuvraj Singh to unveil its new #VicksKholIndiaBol Cheer Anthem. The #VicksKholIndiaBol cheer anthem celebrates our nation’s boundless enthusiasm for cricket and aims to enable 142 crore Voice champions to cheer for their team this cricket season.
Vicks Cough Drops has always been known for its iconic campaigns highlighting how it has enabled Indians to speak up in critical moments of life without any khich khich. This cricket season, Vicks Cough Drops presents a fresh musical take on keeping the Cricket Fans at the center and giving them a khich khich free voice to cheer for their team.
Sahil Sethi, Category Leader - Personal Healthcare, P&G India stated, " This cricket season, Vicks cough drops is delighted to launch the #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem in collaboration with Yuvraj Singh, to inspire millions to cheer aloud with a khich khich free voice and support their team with a josh like never before. The lyrics of the anthem reveal how voices have the power to make the loudest cheer, how cheers can turn tables during a match and multifold the passion of cricket fans from every nook and corner of our country. Towards ensuring that no cheer goes unheard, we have also partnered with India Signing Hands to create a fun-filled version of this anthem in Indian sign language for the estimated 6.3 crore strong hearing impaired community, who share the same passion and enthusiasm for the game. With this anthem, Vicks cough drops is celebrating the unity in diversity that defines our nation and it’s love for the game.”
Speaking about the anthem cricket icon Yuvraj Singh shared, “There is nothing more motivating for a player than the encouraging cheers of our fans. I am thrilled to be a part of the #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem as we call on cricket lovers to become Voice champions and cheer out loud. The #VicksKholIndiaBol Cricket anthem not only promotes unity and inclusivity in cheering for India but serves as a powerful reminder that when we unite our voices, there is nothing we cannot achieve. I also enjoyed learning and performing the anthem in Indian sign language and thank Vicks and India Signing hands for this opportunity to connect with this very special community of cricket fans.”
Although India is home to a remarkable 142 Crore cheers, approximately 6.3 Crore cheers remain unheard, and this significant fraction belongs to the hearing-impaired community. Hence, this cricket season, Vicks Cough Drops has collaborated with India Signing Hands - an organization dedicated to promoting Education, Awareness, and Accessibility for the Deaf Community in India - for a specially curated Indian sign language version featuring passionate fans from the community and Yuvraj himself grooving to it.
Mr. Alok Kejriwal, Founder & CEO – India Signing Hands shared, “As a deaf individual I faced difficulties in acquiring news from channels or communicating with hearing people due to lack of accessibility tools such as interpreters and subtitles. Realising that many deaf persons would also be facing the same issues, a group of us came together to start India Signing Hands (ISH) with the goal of providing solutions to “Accessibility” issues faced by the deaf people in India. Vicks has been a household brand for many of us, and we were so excited to be approached by Vicks to create this one-of-its-kind fun anthem in Indian sign language to enable the deaf to also join in to cheer during this cricket season. The anthem will soon be released on our social channels reaching over 6 lakh members of the community. We applaud Vicks Cough Drops for this inclusive effort and thank Yuvraj for his enthusiastic support.”
This iconic #VicksKholIndiaBol anthem has been curated and conceptualized by Vicks India in partnership with LK Saatchi & Saatchi. “For generations, Vicks Cough drops has been getting rid of your khich-khich and soothing itchy throats. But this time around, the challenge to us was slightly different. With the cricket season around the corner Vicks wanted to create noise (pun intended!) in an unconventional way. The cheering/voice connect to the brand was obvious. But how do we slice this one differently? How do we avoid getting lost in the slew of cricket anthems? Multiple jamming sessions later, the team began the search for India’s ‘Voice Champions’, garnering support from 142 crore Indians through a rousing anthem that features the ‘six sixes’ man himself-Yuvraj Singh and over 220 cast members! It’s been a long and satisfying ride for us, partnering with Vicks team who have indulged and rooted for us all the way” said Rohit Malkani, Jt. National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Puma launches AI campaign with Virat Kohli
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, Puma Dive campaign invites participants to post best dive images from all walks of life
By e4m Staff | Oct 1, 2023 10:00 AM | 3 min read
Sports brand Puma India has launched an AI-led campaign called Puma Dive this season. Virat Kohli, ace cricketer and Puma ambassador, took to his social media to announce the Puma Dive campaign along with an image of him diving and asking fans to rate it.
“Virat’s fans in the past have often compared his iconic dives on pitch to Puma’s leaping cat logo, creating content that has gone viral several times. This season, Puma has taken the fans’ love for spotting the cat and created a platform to reward them for every image of a dive that they upload on X (formerly Twitter),” stated a press release.
Under the two-month long campaign, participants will be invited to upload images of best dives in everyday life – be it swimming, sky diving, artistes at concerts, to even self-participation at PUMA’s offline events at malls and stores this season with hashtag PUMADive. With #PUMADive, the brand promises that once you see the dive, you can’t unsee it!
“What makes Puma Dive unique is the integration of generative AI, which will assess the accuracy of each dive in relation to the Puma’s iconic leaping cat logo, in under a minute. The closer a participant’s image of a dive matches the PUMA logo, the greater the reward they receive. Top entries in the season have the unique chance to play a real life cricket match against PUMA brand ambassador Virat Kohli or win his special boots. Every participant is guaranteed a reward,” stated the release.
“Fans are the heart and soul of the sporting culture of our country. As a brand, PUMA wants to give these fans a fun way to engage to celebrate iconic moments. Our #PUMADive campaign is a reflection of PUMA’s unique approach at capturing a collective emotion and creating innovative ways for people to own and express it. This campaign is an immersive mix of fun and AI-led technology with once-in-a-lifetime rewards such as playing a game with our star ambassador Virat Kohli, building an all-round fan experience,” said Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India.
Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, the campaign is expected to see enthusiasts from around the world taking part in this unique engagement.
“When it is about owning the sporting season, we at Leo Burnett spotted a simple observation. Be it a diving catch at mid-wicket, or a goal-keeper saving a top corner penalty; all dives in sport and in life resemble the PUMA logo. We leaned on AI technology to open the PUMA Dive campaign for fans, offering them dive scores for each dive they capture and share, gamifying the two-screen experience entirely. Our big plan is to make “PUMA Dive” a universal phrase because ‘once you see it, you can’t unsee it’, “ said Sachin Kamble, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sunil Kataria re-elected as ISA Chairman
Says ISA's endeavour this year would be take forward efforts in the area of digital measurement
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 4:11 PM | 3 min read
Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle Business at Raymond Ltd, has been re-elected as the Chairman of the ISA for 2023-24.
“The newly elected Executive Council of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) met on September 28, 2023. Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle Business at Raymond Ltd, was elected Chairman of the ISA. Sunil has led the Society over the past seven years to greater heights garnering support from the fellow Executive Council members, the ISA members and other industry bodies,” stated a press release.
On his re-election as the Chairman of the ISA, Sunil said, “In our journey towards creating greater value proposition for the ISA in the industry, the focus will be to make this unique body even stronger in the future to provide value added support to our members for the new normal and beyond. With the digital advertising having ascended to prime position in India and growing even further, our endeavour this year would be take forward our efforts in the area of digital measurement along with other industry stakeholders."
He further said, “A big priority for us would be working with industry organisations in the coming months, on the roll out of Media Charter that would comprise Model Media Agency Contract, Zero tolerance to ad fraud, Brand Safety, Viewability, Common minimum standard for advertisers in the first party data space & Cross screen Measurement.
He further mentioned, “We at the ISA as founder member of the WFA are enhancing our partnership. As one of the founders of ASCI, we are also partnering with the ASCI Academy to collaborate in the area of education, training, and research with a view to contribute to the cause of honest and ethical advertising practices”
Kataria is optimistic about further partnering with BARC in digital measurement area.
He said “We heartily thank all fraternity organizations for their consistent support that would surely help us scale newer heights. I also acknowledge the continuing support by the ISA members in all our endeavours.”
He further added, “I am glad to acknowledge the cooperation of all our members, industry associates, vendors and ISA Secretariat team in staying safe, getting vaccinated and adhering to directives by health authorities and governments in the post-covid and transition times”
The Executive Council members of the ISA thanked Sunil for his tremendous contribution to the ISA as Chairman over past seven years and expressed pleasure to elect him again for 2023-24.
Other members of the Executive Council are:
Narendra Ambwani, Director, Agro Tech Foods Limited
Bharat V. Patel, Advisor to BIC Cello (India) Private Limited
Paulomi Dhawan, Independent Director, Whistling Woods International
Anuj Poddar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Electricals Limited
Angshu Mallick, Managing Director & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited
Subhadip Dutta Choudhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer, Hawkins Cookers Limited
Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Food & Refreshment, Management Committee Member for Hindustan Unilever Limited
Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Advisor J. K. Enterprises
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited
Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Limited
Tarun G. Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness Limited
Ashwin Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej consumer products Ltd.
Gaurav Tayal, SBU Chief Executive – Matches & Agarbatti Business, ITC Ltd
Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Ltd
Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President – Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
Adrian Terron, VP – Corporate Brand & Marketing Strategy, TATA Sons Pvt Ltd.
Mrs. Ranjani Krishnaswamy, General Manager Tanishq Marketing, Titan Company Ltd.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pidilite’s campaign for Fevicol Glue Drops is a quirky take on mess after parties
The campaign is titled 'Fevicol GlueDrops: Chipkaane Mein Aasaan, Chhode No Nishaan'
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Pidilite Industries Limited, a manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, and craftsmen products, has unveiled its new digital campaign (DVC) for Fevicol "Glue Drops" – a drop adhesive that promises to redefine the way you decorate and adhere things.
“This visually captivating campaign showcases the humorous story of 'Bittoo's' post-birthday party disaster, where decorations stuck with regular tape leave the walls in ruins. This fun and quirky campaign highlights the importance of using Fevicol Glue Drops for a smarter and cleaner way to decorate. The campaign not only underscores the extraordinary bonding capabilities of Fevicol Glue Drops but also celebrates the limitless creativity and precision that these drops bring to crafting, modelling, and repairing projects,” states a press release.
Kashyap Gala, Senior Vice President of the Arts & Crafts Division at Pidilite Industries Ltd., said, “At Pidilite, we are always looking ahead, and Fevicol Glue Drops is a testament to our forward-thinking approach. This groundbreaking adhesive product is poised to redefine the category. While the campaign begins with decoration space as one of its uses, the versatility of this adhesive caters to countless temporary sticking needs. The campaign will go live across multiple digital touchpoints and will be complemented by a strong influencer component as we showcase the many use cases of this truly disruptive innovation."
Commenting on the campaign, Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy, India, said, "Fevicol, the mother of all adhesives, keeps looking for need gaps to fulfill them with innovative products. This time, it's Fevicol Glue Drops that do the job better than ordinary tape without leaving any marks. The ad captures the use of Fevicol Glue Drops in a day-to-day situation in a fun way, providing an easy demonstration with interest value for the family."
The film revolves around a creative storyline that resonates with anyone who has ever had to deal with the mess left behind by adhesive tape after a party or celebration. The ad demonstrates how simple it is to apply Fevicol Glue Drops. They are effortlessly peeled off and applied to decorations, securely sticking them to the wall without damaging the paint. This showcases the convenience and mess-free application of Fevicol Glue Drops.
The new campaign will be available on major digital platforms and social media channels, ensuring wide visibility and reach amongst consumers, inspiring and transforming the way we perceive adhesive artistry.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube