Good advice can have a multiplier effect, says Edelweiss Mutual Fund in new ad

A part of #AdviceZarooriHai series, the campaign depicts the true story of a woman who is scripting her own legacy in Bihar, inspired by her teacher’s advice

As part of its #AdviceZarooriHai series, Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched another investor education film this New Year, emphasizing the multiplier effect of good advice. Sarita Rai, a law graduate from Patna university, rejected offers from reputed firms to fulfil a dream that was ignited by her 4th grade teacher’s advice - a dream to make Bihar the state with the highest literacy in India. In 2009, she set up Udaan, an institute that has impacted the lives of thousands of underprivileged children, especially girls, in Hajipur, by providing them with basic education.

The film showcases the power of Sarita’s teacher’s advice, that education should be used to help others rather than just earn a living, which led her to dedicate her entire life to deliver primary education to children who couldn’t afford school. Edelweiss Mutual Fund, in collaboration with content platform, Josh Talks, curates real life stories of people who are making a remarkable difference in the lives of others. Driven by a strong vision and supported by good advice, changemakers like Sarita Rai are affecting change in their own communities.

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited said, “Education plays a crucial role in shaping one’s thinking and fine-tuning the way one reacts to a given situation. Just as the film highlights a chain reaction triggered by good advice, as a brand, we focus on educating our investors, empowering them with the right knowledge to make informed investment decisions, with the help of trustworthy financial advisors.”

Most investors are not equipped to understand the various nuances of mutual fund schemes/products. Therefore, it is very important to educate investors and guide them to consult an expert before they make any investment decisions. Often drawing parallels between the importance of advice in life and investing, Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s investor education programme hopes to inspire their young investor base, driving home the key message - #AdviceZarooriHai.