MediaCom, Fulcrum Mindshare, Wavemaker big winners in ABP Awards category

e4m Media Ace: The leading media agencies were awarded for their landmark works

The ABP Awards category saw leading media agencies being felicitated for their landmark works.

MediaCom won the title for ‘Most Innovative use of News’. The other distinguished winners in this category included Fulcrum Mindshare for ‘Most Innovative use of Regional News’ and Wavemaker for Most innovative use of Branded Content.

It is indeed an honour for e4m to honour such distinguished personalities. This Award is a testament to landmark works that have stood the test of time.

This is the 6th edition of e4m Media Ace Awards, and we are thrilled to honour distinguished members of the advertising and marketing industry.

