MediaCom, Fulcrum Mindshare, Wavemaker big winners in ABP Awards category

e4m Media Ace: The leading media agencies were awarded for their landmark works

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 7, 2022 10:15 AM  | 1 min read
ABP

The ABP Awards category saw leading media agencies being felicitated for their landmark works.

MediaCom won the title for ‘Most Innovative use of News’. The other distinguished winners in this category included Fulcrum Mindshare for ‘Most Innovative use of Regional News’ and Wavemaker for Most innovative use of Branded Content.

It is indeed an honour for e4m to honour such distinguished personalities. This Award is a testament to landmark works that have stood the test of time.

This is the 6th edition of e4m Media Ace Awards, and we are thrilled to honour distinguished members of the advertising and marketing industry.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags e4m Media Ace ABP Awards Internet advertising advertising advertising news advertising ad Ad internet advertising ad campaign campaign advertising India advertising in India internet advertising India Marketing
Show comments
You May Also Like
Influencers

Influencer.in, INCA & Greenroom walk away with e4m Media ACE awards
2 hours ago

GroupM

GroupM bags Network of the Year Award
3 hours ago

Benny

Benny Augustine named COO of Dentsu Creative India
3 hours ago