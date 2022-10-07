Prasanth Kumar bestowed Network Head of the Year honour at e4m Media Ace Awards

The GroupM CEO-South Asia was honoured for leading the company for over 15 years in various senior roles

We are honoured to announce that Prasanth Kumar, CEO-South Asia, GroupM, has been bestowed with the Network Head of the Year award at e4m Media Ace Awards.

PK, who recently completed three years at the helm of GroupM-South Asia, was honoured for his distinguished leadership qualities, and for steering the company for 18 years in agency and leadership positions.

The awards are a testament to leadership that has stood the test of time and works that have helped mould the Indian media landscape.

This is the 6th edition of the awards and we are thrilled to honour distinguished members of the advertising and marketing industry.

