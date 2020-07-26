Doublemint shows how to stay fresh and connected in the new normal

Mars Wrigley today announced the launch of DOUBLEMINT® Freshen Up, a campaign, urging consumers to keep themselves fresh behind the mask. At a time when the world is adjusting to the new normal, DOUBLEMINT® shows the way to keep the freshness alive in your daily life.

Every day people face the challenge of changing realities. But as they learn to adjust and adapt to it, they are constantly looking for new ways to keep in touch. In times like these, staying connected virtually has become the new normal. Taking cue from the current scenario, DOUBLEMINT® has launched its recent campaign – ‘Freshen Up’, urging consumers to stay connected and stay fresh.

Expressing his thoughts on the campaign, Yogesh Tewari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley said, “DOUBLEMINT®, as a brand, has always stood for building new and meaningful connections. While consumers continue to stay at home, they are now looking for occasions and safe opportunities to meet and keep in touch. Our campaign focuses on how one can keep themselves fresh with DOUBLEMINT® - behind the mask and while connecting virtually with their special someone.”

In line with the brand proposition, DOUBLEMINT® had earlier unveiled creatives across leading e-commerce platforms, Swiggy and Milk Basket, on keeping it fresh behind the mask. Through these creatives consumers can simply click and purchase the product on Amazon. These purchasable ads will also be launched on Tinder.

The campaign teaser with quirky and innovative messages such as ‘Your Me Time Should Feel As Fresh as Your We Time’ along with the campaign post on keeping the freshness alive can be seen on the brand’s social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.