DontShitScroll, says Reliance General Insurance’s health initiative on Social Media Day

Conceptualized by ^ a t o m network, the brand asks people to dump their phones outside before taking a dump inside to avoid the risk of getting piles

A throne in the washroom is a place where great ideas strike you, but the throne is changed to a place where you sit to scroll while doing your business in the last decade or so.

Most of us don't know that prolonged sitting can happen if you use your smartphone and can up your risk of piles.

The brand has rolled out a series of creative on social media, YouTube Pre-rolls and tied up with several influencers and doctors. As a part of the media strategy, these ads are targeted to millennials between 6 and 10 am because we know why.

^atom network's National Creative Head, Yash Kulshestra, and Ananda Sen added, “Due to bottomless newsfeed and short video formats, we end up watching more content and spend more time than we should. It is becoming a severe problem leading to major medical issues like piles and hemorrhoids. We all are guilty of this, and about time we changed it. #DontShitScroll is a unique initiative by a health insurance brand to remind people to dump their phones outside before taking one inside."

