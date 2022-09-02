Digital ad insertions in H1 ’22 up 109% from same period last year

According to the half-yearly report by TAM on digital ads, the jump was three-fold when compared to Jan-June 2020

The digital advertising medium in the first half of 2022 witnessed more than three-fold growth as compared to the same period in 2020. According to the half-yearly report by TAM, in Jan-June '22, digital ad insertions surged by 109% compared to Jan-June '21, whereas it grew 56% in H1 '21 over the same period of 2020.



During Jan-Jun '22, the services sector had a 46% share of ad insertions, followed by education with a 13% share. The top two sectors together added more than 55% share of ad insertions on Digital. Building, Industrial & Land Materials or Equipment were the new entrants in the top 10 sectors’ list, Education and Food & Beverages sectors observed positive rank shifts.



Furthermore, the Properties/Real Estates category climbed three spots to take first place in Jan-Jun '22. While Ecom-Financial Services was the sole new entrant among the top ten categories in Jan-June '22, the top ten categories increased their share of Digital Ad Insertions by 46%.



Amazon Online India and Grammarly Inc continue to hold the top two spots in Jan-Jun'21-22. The top ten advertisers accounted for 14% of all digital ad insertions. In Jan-Jun'22, Amazon.in was the most advertised digital brand, followed by Grammarly Keyboard. Also, between January and June of this year, there were over 75,00 brands advertised on Digital.



Meanwhile, among the rising categories, Properties/Real Estates saw the greatest increase in Ad Insertions, followed by Software during Jan-Jun'22 compared to Jan-Jun'21. In terms of growth percentage, the Ecom-Financial Services sector had the largest growth percentage among the top 10, at 4.7 times. The service sector accounted for five of the top ten fastest-growing categories.



In comparison to Jan-Jun'21, over 4300 advertisers and 5500 brands exclusively marketed during Jan-Jun'22. Head Digital Works and A23 ranked first among exclusive sponsors and brands in Jan-Jun '22, compared to Jan-Jun' 21.



Desktop Display led the way with a 42% share of digital ad insertions from January to June of this year, with Mobile Display coming in second with a 29% share. In Jan-Jun'22, Ad Network was the most popular strategy for marketing Ads on Digital platforms, accounting for 57% of total Ad Insertions, followed by Programmatic with a 25% share.

