dentsu X and mindshare among dominant agencies in India: RECMA report

RECMA, the independent research firm that evaluates media agencies, has named dentsu X and Mindshare among the dominant agencies in India.

dentsu X, the integrated media specialist from the house of dentsu international, has also been ranked the top agency on Vitality in RECMA’s latest ‘Dominant agencies: where are the champions?’ report.

With the maximum scores earned on both competitive pitch wins and momentum in the last three years, this is the third consecutive year for dentsu X to be acknowledged as the much-coveted best agency on Vitality.

The report was released on September 30, 2020. Out of 700 agencies evaluated globally in the report, only 27 agencies are Dominant in the top 16 countries. Carried in 47 countries totally, it is an audit of media agency performances and competences based on 19 criteria. This in-depth report captures the last three-year track record based on competitive pitches, agency momentum, resources, and the client profile of each agency.

Speaking on the recognition, Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, dentsu X India said, “Building an organisation brick-by-brick takes sustained effort and patience but does make for solid foundation. Our stature and growth trajectory are a result of our data driven design, our ‘experience beyond exposure’ thinking and deep client partnership in effecting business outcomes. When our clients succeed, we succeed!”