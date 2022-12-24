Delfrez does the #chickendance with Kerala Blasters
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year
Delfrez, the processed food division of Suguna Foods, has rolled out a fun #chickendance ISL campaign.
Suguna Foods announced its official partnership with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year. The collaboration with KBFC, a popular Indian professional football team from Kochi, for the current season of the Indian Super League 2021-22 is aimed at building awareness for the brand and engaging with the target audience. The digital campaign captures the ISL fever with the key football players from KBFC team shaking a leg or two the #chickendance style.
Krishna Prasad VP, Process Food Division, Suguna Foods said, "The #chickendance fever is catching the eyes among our customers and we are excited to have rolled out this campaign. Whether you remain at home or watch the game live, the ISL fervor is apparent, and what better way to get everyone excited than to bring some delectable ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat snacks to the party! The campaign encourages football fans to experience our ready-to-eat and cook range while doing our signature chicken dance moves. We are looking forward to seeing our customers enjoy our Delfrez products while rooting for their favorite teams."
The advertisement is live on all digital platforms
Probus Insurance Broker launches first campaign with Hrithik Roshan
The campaign comprises of two TVCs and will be promoted through TV and digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 7:56 AM | 3 min read
Probus Insurance Broker has launched its first digital ad campaign with brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan.
The campaign ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi’ launched via its TVC takes inspiration from Insurance Advisors (PosP) who play the role of a friend – Saathi, and also a guide - Saarthi in every decision of a client’s decision-making journey.
The campaign portrays the promise of Probus to its policyholders through Hrithik Roshan’s claim – “Policy Dilaane Se, Claim Dilaane Tak - Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi”.
The TVC portrays various characters who are advised by Hrithik Roshan to get insurance from a Probus partner. The superstar highlights the contribution of thousands of Insurance Advisors (PosP) associated with the brand and reassures viewers of Probus’ value in the lives of their millions of customers.
The campaign comprises of two TVCs, one of which tells the life story of a man who has lived through many uncertainties and hardships and has finally purchased his own home. While the Probus PosP advises him to insure his house, Hrithik Roshan walks in and makes him see the gravity of taking insurance from a reliable and trustworthy company like Probus. The campaign’s second TVC is about a retired and unwell teacher whose student is now a Probus PosP and advises her to get health insurance, while Hrithik joins her in resonating with this advice.
Speaking about the newly launched campaign, Rakesh Goyal – Managing Director, Probus said,
“Watching our dreams, the seeds of which were sown over a decade ago has finally come alive and it’s been an emotional moment for all of us at Probus. We are overwhelmed and this campaign is dedicated to every partner and team member who made this day possible. In our ten-year history, this is the first time we have spent on an ad campaign. Our core team has remained the same since our inception and we only grew by word of mouth so far, thanks to our loyal customers. We have worked very hard to be a profitable company, especially through the pandemic. We are only the second company in India, in the insurtech space to receive FDI inflow from a globally renowned European Impact Fund set up by an initiative of the United Nations. Moreover, 60% of our decision-makers and more than 45% of employees at Probus are women, which is reflected in the ad too with a woman PosP.”
Elaborating further he said, “In fact, the inspiration to launch an ad campaign came from our own partners who were of the opinion that it’s high time the world knew about PROBUS’ good work. This confidence of our partners in us, led us to take the decision of creating this ad campaign and a few months later, we signed Hrithik to demonstrate the trust, dynamism and values of our brand.
The campaign will be promoted through TV, Digital platforms including OTTs, theatres, out-of-home advertisements, etc. to ensure we reach the nook & corner of India.
Best ads of the fortnight: Jupiter has an 'alien' concept, Britannia gets nutty
Here's our pick for the most creative spots between December 1st and 15th
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 8:55 AM | 4 min read
Another fortnight has rolled by and another set of ads has delighted us with their insight and execution. Here's the roundup of some of the best ads between December 1 and 15. As per usual, they have been arranged in alphabetical order.
Apple
While "empowering" is an overused term today, there's no better word to describe Apple's recent ad for International Day of Disabled Persons. The tech giant launched a spot titled "The Greatest" showing people with visual, hearing physical and cognitive disabilities navigating everyday life with ease using Apple's accessibility features. The ad has been conceptualised by the company's in-house team.
Asian Paints
Ogilvy India's ad for Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof is a humourous dig on dust, according to Sukesh Nayak, the CCO of the agency. Ahead of weddings, it's a common practice for Indian households to apply a fresh coat of paint to the walls of their houses. But often in the melee of celebrations, even the best of paint jobs can fall prey to dust.
The ad shows a daring bride landing at her wedding venue in a helicopter. Unfortunately, while the blades of the helicopter whip up a dust storm, covering the members of the bride's and groom's side in a thick coat of dust, the house in the background shines like it's brand new. All thanks to Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof.
Britannia NutriChoice
Among the clutter of health-food offerings, what must a brand do to stand out? After all, there are only a few ways in which you can say: "It's healthy." Britannia NutriChoice picked a humourous route for its NutriChoice range featuring herbs and seeds.
The ad starts with a woman "Riya" biting into a NutriChoice cookie, only to hear some voices emanating from it. Turns out that the cacophony was being caused by all the herbs and seeds inside the cookie, each jostling for a common cause -- "the well-being of Riya."
Talented is the agency behind the humourous ad, which has been directed by Shayak Roy.
Godrej Yummiez
Godrej Yummiez says it best by saying nothing at all. The latest ad for the brand's Crispy Potato Starz highlights how the flash-freezing technique preserves the crispiness and crunchiness of the product.
The ad features a masseuse at work with his client who is visibly happy with the service. The camera focuses on the client's content face when suddenly his eyes fly open to the sound of a loud crunch as if a bone just broke. His worried wife rushes out of the kitchen only to find the masseuse enjoying a crunchy piece of Crispy Potato Starz.
The ad has been conceptualised by The Womb, and we love it since it has no dialogues and instead focuses on sounds to drive home the message.
Jupiter
What if someone told you that you can withdraw your salary on any day of the month? You would think they are from some other planet, right? This is the insight that digital banking app Jupiter hinged on for its latest ad campaign.
The app offers an "On-Demand Salary" offering where users can withdraw their salary amount on any day of the month through credit -- an alien concept for most people.
The campaign is aimed at people who often find themselves running short of money before payday. The twin ads show the protagonists informing their friends about Jupiter's offering, only for the friends to see them as "aliens" because of the sheer (lack of a better word) absurdity of the concept.
Vim Black
Possibly the most talked-about ad this month, let alone the fortnight, the Vim Black "mock" ad campaign courted controversy for its rather absurd take on gender equality.
The ad shows a man bragging to a woman at a gym about doing dishes the night. A very buff Milind Soman bursts into the scene holding what looks like a bottle of black Vim made "specially for men."
The over-the-top approach of the ad made it clear that it was a satire, but it had few takers. People bore down on the ad strongly for talking about gender equality on one hand and then using gender stereotypes on the other.
While it may not go down in the annals of the best ads of India, the brand got what it needed -- our undivided attention. If that's not a good ad, we don't know what is.
Karthi & John Abraham star in Sony Sports Network’s WWE campaign
The channel has launched the campaign in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, has launched its new campaign, ‘WWE, 100% Shudh Sports Entertainment’ featuring WWE champion Drew McIntyre along with actors Karthi and John Abraham.
Conceptualized in-house, Sony Sports Network has rolled out an epic campaign to engage viewers and strengthen their connection with the biggest sports entertainment property.
Sony Sports Network has launched two versions of the film, each of which will cater to the Hindi-speaking and South markets featuring actors John Abraham and Karthi alongside WWE Superstar and two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
The film revolves around a bank robbery attempt with the stars stepping in to save the day in classic WWE style. The campaign film in Hindi features Drew McIntyre with John Abraham while the Tamil & Telugu film features Drew McIntyre with Karthi.
Throwback Thursday: Did Coke invent the Santa Claus we know?
A big part of the Santa Claus lore we have today is thanks to Coca-Cola and an artist named Haddon Sundblom
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 9:18 AM | 5 min read
It's hard to imagine Santa Claus as anything except the benevolent old man we know today with twinkling eyes and jolly laughter. Yet, there was a time when Santa used to be much more sombre, shorter and even scarier.
The kindly Santa hauling gifts, coming down a chimney shoot with a burst of booming laughter came into existence barely a hundred years ago. Santa, as we know him, is the doing of Haddon Sundblom, a commercial artist who worked for a brand that, like Santa, has an inextricable connection with the colour red -- Coca-Cola.
Santa before Coca-Cola
Today's Santa Claus is a combination of the Dutch Sinterklaas and the British Father Christmas—both of whom are based on the 4th-century Christian saint Saint Nicholas of Myra who was known for giving gifts.
St Nicholas
Depictions of Saint Nicholas had little to nothing in common with the portly, bearded gentleman we know today. In fact, cultural depictions and traditions related to Santa were also quite different all around the world.
While they all involved old, bearded men, they differed widely in temperaments and garbs. In Belgium and the Netherlands, the sombre-looking Sinterklaas wore a bishop's alb. Russia's Grandfather Frost had pagan origins and is portrayed holding a long staff. France's Papa Noël rode a donkey instead of a reindeer sledge. In Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, Santa is a gnome named Tomte.
Santa also became a political figure in the United States when Civil War cartoonist Thomas Nast drew him for Harper's Weekly in 1862.
He drew him as a small, elfin figure at first, changing the colour of his coat gradually from tan to red for 30 years.
Today we know Santa as a grandfather-figure, tall, portly with a big belly laugh and a face that radiates kindness. He wears a red suit fur-trimmed suit with matching pants and a hat with pompoms. On his nose sits a pair of gold-rimmed glasses. A large part of this jolly persona has to do with Coca-Cola.
A Coca-Cola Christmas
In 1931, the American beverage brand Coca-Cola wanted more people to drink Coke during the holidays. Archie Lee, executive handling the brand's account for D'Arcy Advertising Agency, wanted to showcase a wholesome Santa who was "both realistic and symbolic," according to the Coca-Cola website.
The company put a Michigan-born illustrator Haddon Sundblom up to the task. He sought inspiration in Clement Clark Moore's 1822 poem "A Visit From St Nicholas" also known as "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.
He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;
A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,
And he looked like a pedler just opening his pack.
His eyes—how they twinkled! his dimples, how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the beard on his chin was as white as the snow;
The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,
And the smoke, it encircled his head like a wreath;
He had a broad face and a little round belly
That shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,
And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;
Inspired by this description, Sundblom created a warm, pleasantly plump Santa who looked more human and less elf-like. He even used a live model, his friend Lou Pretiss, as an initial model for Saint Nick.
Iterations of the Coca-Cola ads with Santa also increased engagement with the consumer base. People wrote letters to the company, sometimes complaining that Santa's belt was backwards and other times curious about the missing wedding ring on his finger.
In 1931, Sundblom's Santa started appearing in Coke ads in The Saturday Evening Post and in other magazines like Ladies Home Journal, National Geographic and The New Yorker.
Subsequent ads till 1964 also showed Santa delivering toys and playing with kids, reading letters from kids, playing with them and even raiding fridges. The depictions in the Coke ads went on to create the current lore around Santa.
In 2001, Sundblom's artwork was also converted into an animated commercial by renowned animator Alexandre Petrov.
To this day, Santa is a dominant part of the company's Christmas marketing.
Coca-cola also raised social awareness in a Christmas ad for Brazil where despite a large population of people with African ancestry, the idea of a black Santa Claus was an aberration. The company challenged this notion with an ad featuring Black Santa.
A common misconception is that Coke is responsible for Santa's iconic red garb. For the company, the colour red was a happy coincidence. Coca-Cola dispels the myth on its website: "And even though it's often said that Santa wears a red coat because red is the color of Coca-Cola, Santa appeared in a red coat before Sundblom painted him."
Japanese ad agency Hakuhodo ‘admits’ to role in Tokyo Olympics rigging
Authorities in Tokyo recently raided offices of Dentsu, ADK Holdings in this connection
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 9:12 AM | 1 min read
Hakuhodo, a Japanese advertising and PR company, has admitted to rigging bids for hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, media networks have reported.
Authorities monitoring fair trade practices in Tokyo recently raided offices of Dentsu, ADK Holdings in this connection.
The ad agency had allegedly informed Dentsu about the contracts it wanted to win and later they were the sole bidders for the same.
Dentus and Hakuhodo have agreed to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.
Google multisearch: A new find for advertisers?
Industry experts are unanimous that Google’s new tool will present enormous opportunities for advertisers
By Shantanu David | Dec 21, 2022 8:52 AM | 5 min read
While top executives of Google’s global and India teams met at the company’s annual India event earlier this week and announced a surfeit of new developments, features and tools, one stood out in particular.
Google Search, a cornerstone of the company, literally the rock on which it was built, has introduced some key new features, namely Multisearch. Basically, this allows users to take a picture of an object they want to be identified, add text and then search, akin to pointing at a particular thing and asking what it is.
When one considers that the total worldwide revenue for Google in Q3 2022 came in at $69.1 billion, out of which $54.5 billion was from Google advertising (including revenue from Google search, ads on YouTube, and the Google network), the opportunities presented by multisearch are truly enormous, and lucrative, experts opine.
As Umesh Shashidharan, Media Director Planning and Operations, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), enthuses, “Google, like always, is bringing the latest to search. For advertisers, the first step will be to see this getting adopted in the Indian market. If it gets adopted like the voice search did in India, it will be a great addition.”
“If it is compatible with regional languages, then the marketers will have their table full, trying to draw strategies and implement this new option. It will open new opportunities both from an organic and paid media perspective,” he adds.
While the multisearch tool is presently only available in English, Hindi is expected to be introduced soon next year, and regional languages are bound to follow. Indeed, many of the developments announced at Google for India 2022 focused on making Google more accessible across more regions, which means, for one, shopping just got a lot more personalised.
Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, points out that shopping is undergoing a dramatic transformation. “With the rise in experiential shopping, everyone is trying their best to leverage interactive technologies and artificial intelligence to offer their audience the best and most seamless shopping experience. Brands can now make the most of “Multisearch Near Me” and “Scene Exploration” features to surface their products and enjoy more discovery in the digital marketplace.”
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder at Sociowash, also believes that Google Multisearch will open a new dimension of user behaviour. “This new feature will help in understanding how users make use of images to search. In the world of SEO, Image Search has been an under-tapped tool and Google has introduced it well in time. Brands across fashion, home decor, interior, etc. will have direct use cases of this feature.”
Indeed, Google claims that more than 8 billion people use Google Lens each month to do visual searches, with India leading the way, and not by an insignificant amount.
Tanvi Bosmia, Associate Account Director, SoCheers, says there is no doubt that Google search is one of the most accessible features for discoverability with over 100 billion monthly searches on the platform. “So, it'd be safe to say that the new multisearch feature will enhance an Indian consumer's buying journey at the search stage. As for brands, it'll provide them new avenues to reach out to this audience, through more comprehensive search marketing efforts.
Vikas Kumar, Founder & CEO, Digital ROI, points out that multisearch will bring enhanced focus on indexing images on your website. Specific images that use alt tags with your keywords will help users discover websites, he said.
“Consumers who don’t know the name of the design or colour of apparel can still search for what they need. This can be a great way to bring in more business. Local businesses can also take advantage of multisearch. Someone looking for repair for a broken part can simply click a picture of the broken part and type "Repair". Google will direct users to relevant repair shops locally," Kumar added.
Bosmia agrees, saying, “Creatively, this new feature brings the opportunity for marketers to combine the two search mediums of image and text in some unique executions. Moreover, Google is leveraging its latest advancements in artificial intelligence to make the search process for its users more intuitive and natural, which has the potential to further open up AI integrations for the brands as well, in the realm of search marketing.”
As Gandhi concludes, “If you ignore the significance of multisearch, your business could be losing out on a sizable portion of consumers. Your target audience will now access the content on your website, app, and other online platforms in fresh, cutting-edge ways as a byproduct of Google's ongoing efforts to improve its customers' search experiences. As the best plan of action, make sure that all your images and website pages are optimised for search.”
Aabha Singh, Senior Manager – Content, TheSmallBigIdea, observes that with the multisearch feature, the amalgamation of text with images is going to help brands reach an audience that is more visual-inspired than just describing their needs or requirements. "Advertisers will have a ball game with strategies that are to be designed for a varied set of audiences as this feature promises to reach a region and demography that is not currently on Google," she says, quipping that the multisearch feature may be the irony we wished to see for the law of diminishing marginal utility as from here on it is only going to exceed and increase consumption.
TV ad vol for durables sector saw 21% jump in Jan-Sept ’22
The growth was compared to the same period last year, TAM data reveals; over 400 brands advertised in durables in the same period
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read
January-September ’22 saw ad volumes on TV for durables increase by 21% when compared to the same period last year, shows TAM AdEx report for the category.
In this period, the top ten categories and advertisers accounted for more than 70% and 35% of sector ad volumes, respectively. While ‘fans’ was the top category, Electrolux Kelvinator emerged as the top advertiser for the sector.
The number of brands who advertised on TV during Jan-Sep’22 stood at over 400. Among them, the top ten brands had a 23% share of ad volumes. Over 200 exclusive brands advertised under the durables sector compared to Jan-Sep’21.
Data for Jan-Sept ’21 shows TV ads in the durables category jumped 79% compared to the same period in the previous year.
Meanwhile, the news genre alone accounted for 58% of the sector's ad volume, with GEC coming second. The top three channel genres grabbed 90% of the ad volume share.
In Print, ad space in the durables sector increased by nearly 3 times in the medium in Jan-Sept '21-22; the rise was 2-fold for Jan-Sep'20 respectively. The sector’s ad space increased by 58% in Jan-Sept ’22 compared to Jan-Sept ’21.
The top ten categories accounted for 85% share of ad space. Consumer Durables/Home Appliances topped among the categories in Print with 39% of ad space share. The top ten advertisers took 50% share. TTK Prestige India was the top advertiser in the sector with 12% share of ad space in Jan-Sep '21.
During Jan-Sep’22, over 1600 exclusive brands appeared under the durables sector compared to Jan-Sep’21. Haier Self Clean Inverter AC was the top exclusive brand.
On Radio, advertising volumes for the sector saw an increase of 4.3 times in Jan-Sep '22 over Jan-Sep’20. The top ten brands added 46% to the overall advertising space of the sector on Radio. 100+ brands advertised exclusively during Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-Sep’21.
Ad insertions in the durables sector on digital saw a rise of 53% in Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-May’20 whereas it dropped 4% in Jan-Sep’21 compared to Jan-Sep’20. Digital ad insertions for the sector saw an increase of 59% in Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-Sep’21.
On Digital, the top ten categories got 75% share of the sector’s ad insertions. While the top ten advertisers had a 60% share in Jan-Sep'22, Samsung India Electronics was on top of the list with 17% share.
