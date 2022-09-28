Deepti Sharma's 'Mankading' incident inspires another Amul topical

Amul has yet again delivered yet another topical ad by referencing the latest controversy in the world of cricket. After the Indian women's team beat England at the Lords on Saturday, spinner Deepti Sharma found herself at the receiving end of English fans' ire. Sharma has been accused of 'Mankading' while running out England's Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end. While what Sharma did was in keeping with the laws of the game, it did spark a debate.

Amul decided to capture this unforgettable moment with a witty topical. The tagline, in keeping with Amul's love for puns, says: "In-creasing every snack's taste! Run out and buy"





What is Mankading?



Mankading refers to a controversial practice in cricket where the bowler can dismiss the batsman at the non-striker's end if the batsman backs up too far. The bowler can do so without releasing the ball and running the batsman out.



The practice gets its name from Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad who use the logic to dismiss Australian batsman Bill Brown in 1947. Like Dean, Brown had backed up too far away from the crease, and by the rules of the game, qualifies for dismissal if the bowler decides to run him or her out.

Highlights | India Women seal the Royal London Series 3-0 with a win in front of a record crowd at Lord's.



While critics dismiss the practice as unfair, Mankading has been backed even by cricket great Don Bradman.

Amul also paid tribute to India's cricketing legend Jhulan Goswami who retired from international cricket after the England vs India finale at Lord's.



#Amul Topical: Retirement of one of the fastest and greatest women fast bowlers of all time!

