Elon Musk sets the Twitter bird free in a pun-filled Amul topical

While most Twitter users appreciated the post, some were disappointed that the brand didn't think of 'Muska', a much more befitting pun for the brand

Tesla CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, and potentially the next Twitter CEO, Elon Musk would surely appreciate Amul's topical dedication to him, given his affinity for puns and dad jokes.

The dairy co-op known for its love for pun-filled moment marketing ads has marked Musk's Twitter takeover with yet another topical.

The topical tips its hat to Musk's iconic tweet:

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022



The topical shows Musk setting the Twitter mascot free from its gilded cage to symbolise free speech, which had become a sore point for many on the platform. The caption reads: "Free speech is a Musk. Have it Elon or on bread."

While users appreciated Amul's creative interpretation of Musk's takeover, some were disappointed that the brand didn't think of "Muska", which was a much more befitting pun.

Right-wing users have long complained about Twitter's pro-liberal outlook and accused the platform of de-platforming or shadow-banning scores of conservative accounts.

Musk himself has raised the issue of censorship on the platform, which was obstructing the creation of healthy dialogues between opposing parties on the platform. "In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of traditional media has fueled and catered to those polarized extremes, as they believe that is what brings in the money, but in doing so, the opportunity for dialogue is lost," he tweeted.

