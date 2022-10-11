Dabur Red Paste recreates Amitabh Bachchan's 'Eir Bir Phatte' video on his 80th birthday

Dabur Red Paste has unveiled a special musical Video ‘Desh ka Lal x Eir Bir Phatte’ to celebrate the 80th Birth Anniversary of legendary actor and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek Jugran, Vice President-Marketing, Dabur India Ltd said: “The entire Dabur family joins me in wishing Mr Amitabh Bachchan a very Happy Birthday. We are all extremely thrilled to mark his 80th birthday with this special music video. It becomes even more special with Mr. Bachchan himself performing the popular song 'Eir Bir Phatte' in a brand new avatar. The new campaign is a musical yet informative way of highlighting how Dabur Red Paste combines the best of Ayurveda and modern-day Science for complete oral care.”

Harkawal Singh, Marketing Head – Oral Care, Dabur India Ltd said “The Special Musical Video, conceptualised by Ogilvy starring the Superstar, has been released to highlight the superiority of Dabur Red Paste in maintaining problem-free healthy Oral Care , enabling everyone to enjoy the wide variety of Indian delicacies. Mr. Amitabh Bachchan has made the music video more interesting with his singing, style and appearance in a never seen before avatar explaining how Dabur Red Paste, the World's No.1 Ayurvedic Toothpaste, helps fight dental problems, making it the perfect solution for your Oral Care. The new campaign featuring the superstar will soon hit the television screens and will be live across different digital platforms”.

Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) says, “We are absolutely honoured to have been able to collaborate with Mr. Bachchan on his version of the iconic ‘Eer Bir Phatte’ which he has beautifully rendered for our iconic brand Dabur Red Paste. To witness him sing and perform with such passion was a once in a lifetime experience. We know this is going to take the market by storm and it’s going to be loved by everyone. So, just press play and enjoy!”

Prakash Nair, President & Head of Office, Ogilvy India (North) says: “When India’s number one Ayurvedic toothpaste, Dabur Red Paste and India’s favourite number one cinema star Mr. Amitabh Bachchan got together, we decided to go beyond just an ad - we tapped into a Mr. Bachchan's classic, to land what could’ve been just another product superiority story.”

