Criteo launches video advertising solution

Criteo has announced the launch of video advertising solution in India. The advertising solution helps achieve measurable outcomes by superior capabilities with unique audiences, robust access and scale with 600+ premium online video publishers, full-funnel management, and full-service support.

Opportunities with video ads are blooming in India, with video viewing forecasted to reach 512 million viewers by 2025. Criteo’s recent Shopper Story report also revealed that many Indian consumers own and actively use at least two internet-enabled devices every week including cable/satellite TV subscription (40%), OTT media (39%) and Connected TV Device (30%). The rise of the internet of things (IoT) provides more touchpoints to connect and engage with users, shifting them to take a hybrid path to purchase.

On the launch of the new Criteo video advertising solution, Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, SEA and India, Criteo, said, “We are very pleased to introduce the Video advertising solution in India, which further solidifies Criteo’s presence as a commerce media company. Video has been considered as an awareness solution in the past, however, Criteo offers combined video advertising with performance capabilities, covering multiple touchpoints and leveraging audience-first ad solutions like in-stream and out-stream video, mobile app, web traffic, consideration, and retargeting. We look forward to further expanding and enriching our video capabilities in the future.”

