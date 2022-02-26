Criteo initiates conversation on the future of open internet

Criteo, the global technology company that provides Commerce Media Platform, released its first commercial along with “The Future Is Wide Open” microsite. The advertisement portrays a female protagonist confronted with dystopian and utopian future versions of herself. These versions represent Criteo's efforts to create an "open internet" in which customers have the power over what they discover, how firms engage with their information, and how businesses and creators of all kinds could connect with them.

Through this advertisement, Criteo is starting a conversation about the future of the open internet to guide clients, employees, content creators and media partners to create an online ecosystem with more diversity, inclusion and access than ever before. For this campaign, Criteo partnered with Technology, Humans, and Taste [THAT].

Behind the spot, the production and creative teams were entirely female-led, including Director Floria Sigismondi, Creative Directors Tiffany Appleton and Kirstin Roquemore, actor Yinka Olofunnife, and a working partnership with Criteo CEO Megan Clarken.

