CottonKing’s Diwali campaign talks about equality at domestic level

CottonKing has launched its latest film ‘#KashaAstatHyaBayka’ that is ‘How these women are!’. The commercial film is raising an issue of equality at the domestic level in a very subtle and casual manner.

“CottonKing grabbed the Diwali season and made the concept around Bhaubeej – an important day in Maharashtrian and North Indian culture. Indirectly, the film shares the young generation's POV too. Featuring Tejashree Pradhan, Abhijeet Khandkekar, and Kota Factory fame Mayur More star in this Marathi language ad film,” the company said.

CottonKing's long format advertisement is available on social media platforms. The film is conceptualized and produced by ADbhoot Creatives; written by Monika Dharankar and directed by Vaibhav Pandit.

Speaking about this new campaign, Vaibhav Pandit, Founder & Creative Director, ADbhoot Creatives said, “We are proud to share this ‘socially responsible’ side of advertising. It was one of the best briefs we have got from a client. We thank CottonKing for sharing such a wonderful brief where we can explore a different kind of communication approach, we thank them for the support and freedom they have given us. I think this is the result of that client-agency rapport to explore and experiment new communications. "

Koushik Marathe, Director, CottonKing said, “We have observed that a lot of women come to our stores to buy shirts for their male family members and friends; this observation led us to create a communication for women and show our gratitude towards them. ADbhoot’s team has taken the brief to another level and come up with the idea of this long-format advertisement. The script the casting, music, editing, and overall direction worked aptly to catch the right nerve of the audience."

