Colonel Sanders meets Maggi Noodles in new KFC ad

KFC has collaborated with Nestle's Maggi Noodles for a fun new product - a KFC Popcorn Bowl with Maggi. The mascot Colonel Sanders has headlined the latest ad for the product.

Speaking of the collab, Moksh Chopra, General Manager, KFC India said, “Both KFC and Maggi are iconic brands that are loved by their fans. It was a matter of time before these brands came together for an iconic partnership. Adding a dash of swagger to this delectable product offering is our Colonel in his swanky avatar, as he creates this masterpiece. The Colonel’s cool moves, along with the fun chemistry of the mother-daughter duo as they dig into their KFC Popcorn Bowl Made with Maggi, surely make for an entertaining watch.

Talking about the campaign film, Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer – North, Ogilvy, added, “KFC Popcorn Maggi is a quirky KFC twist to the classic Maggi. So, for our advertising too, we wanted to do a twist on the classic. We picked up the iconic Maggi line, ‘Mummy bhook lagi’ and flipped it around – where it’s the mummy this time who is having a hunger pang. Because with a product as irresistible as this, bacche kya, mummy ko bhi bhook lag jayegi!”

The film opens with Colonel Sanders in the KFC Kitchen rolling up his sleeves as he readies himself to create something new. In a surprising move, he picks up a Maggi cake, breaks it into two and adds the iconic magic masala to it, in a very Salt Bae like move, all the while grooving to a peppy tune. As we enjoy his moves, he gets the golden & crunchy Chicken Popcorn ready, sprinkling it with the right seasoning. Adding the final touches to his dish, he tops off this the golden slurpy Maggi goodness, with the crunchy Chicken Popcorn, revealing the delicious surprise he’s been working on all along – the KFC Popcorn Bowl Made with Maggi. He serves his masterpiece to the eagerly waiting mother-daughter duo, while cheekily asking the mother “Mummy, Bhook Lagi?”. They dig into this tasty goodness, and before the daughter gets a chance, the mother swoops in and takes a bite from her bowl, ending the film on a moment of laughter between the two.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)