Cipla unveils latest edition of #BerokZindagi campaign

Cipla Limited has unveiled the latest phase of its flagship campaign, #BerokZindagi. This new chapter is a part of its efforts to raise awareness on inhalers as a safe and effective1 mode of treatment for people suffering from asthma.

With the new edition, #BerokZindagi will expand its footprints into tier II locations in an attempt to improve the awareness on inhaler usage for treatment of asthma through education, addressing myths and enhancing communication between patients and doctors.

Cipla unveiled a new video around its popular #InhalersHainSahi song, depicting the story of a little girl who overcame her asthma to achieve her dream of becoming a dancer. The story aims to encourage people with asthma to pursue their dreams and live unstoppable lives using inhalers. The video helps in communicating the message more strongly and forges an emotional connect with the audience.

Dr. Vikas Gupta, India Business Rx Head, Cipla said, “At Cipla, we believe in making concerted efforts towards bringing a difference in the lives of patients and helping them make an informed choice. Our public awareness campaign has come a long way in bringing about a positive change in people’s response to asthma and inhalers. With the new phase of the #BerokZindagi campaign, we aim to further strengthen our commitment to make people aware of the myths and drive awareness on the therapy that can make a positive difference to the quality of life of millions of patients.”

The film has been conceptualized by digital agency Schbang. Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang said, "Having worked with Cipla over the past 4 years, their brief of educating the consumer on the importance of inhalers has evolved year on year and so has our digital approach - via spoken word, myth buster series, social initiatives and now a song that was made earlier this year. It was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, composed and sung by Amit Trivedi with his co-singer Nikhita Gandhi. Looking at the success of the song and how people across the country connected with it, we decided to take it a step ahead by making a video narrating a story that asthmatics could relate to, thus striking a chord.”

