Chivas Glassware launches campaign with Hrithik Roshan

Chivas Glassware has welcomed Hrithik Roshan as its new brand ambassador with a captivating campaign, 'Made of Great Character', that released worldwide. The campaign showcases Hrithik as a successful entrepreneur, exuding pure class due to his positive character.

“Chivas Glassware’s new campaign, ‘Made of Great Character’, celebrates the spirit of an individual’s positive character that makes them stand out as beacons of grace and gratitude, thriving on hope and high ideals. We see various facets of great character through different lenses that highlight the attributes of accomplished individuals who prioritize knowledge and progressive values above materialistic pleasures. The core ideology of character being a true measure of a successful individual with a positive spirit that is cultivated over years & refined over time, is reflected through the campaign,” read a statement from the brand.

The 360-degree integrated campaign will be widely seen on social media platforms, popular newspapers, OOH & during IPL on Hotstar.

“Hrithik is a class apart in real and reel life, known to be a seasoned actor who has only gained respect for his nuanced taste in cinematic characters, while being a charismatic individual. He embodies modern values and a progressive mindset and is aware of his goals and desires. The multi-talented actor, with his sheer simplicity, integrity, kind-heartedness, and love for his audience, truly represents the brand’s philosophy which reflects in the inspiring campaign film. The film also features actor Mouni Roy,” the company said.

Commenting on the announcement, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “Chivas Glassware is an iconic brand for the successful individuals who embody progressive values & appreciate luxury. The brand has always inspired others while celebrating the stories of those who have led the new paths of success. With Hrithik Roshan being one of the most successful and celebrated actors, his inspiring story of upholding great values while riding on the path to success makes him unarguably the best choice as our new brand ambassador. The coming together of Hrithik and Chivas Glassware’s outstanding character in the campaign ‘Made of Great Character’, will help forge a new direction for the brand.”

Commenting on the launch, Actor Hrithik Roshan, said, It has been a fulfilling experience as an actor and the ambassador for Chivas Glassware, shooting for the new campaign 'Made of Great Character'. I resonate with the core theme of the campaign that encourages people to lead a life that they value and to develop their character. It also connects with so many different aspects of my life.”

Conceptualized by creative agency Ogilvy, the TVC has been shot by the famous French filmmaker and visual artist Jean Claude Thibaut, known for his path-breaking work in Luxury Lifestyle.

“Character defines destiny” - simple, yet powerful words underline the fact that destiny is not a predetermined outside force. Rather, an individual’s future is determined by his inner character. The crux and the core of Chivas Glassware exemplifies this. Character is at the heart of Chivas Glassware spirit. The campaign revolves around our protagonist, who not just mirrors these values, but elevates character by capturing its many nuances,” said Nitin Srivastava, Executive Creative Director and Head of Design, Ogilvy, North.

