Centre spent Rs 365.47 crore on advertisements in FY21

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has spent Rs 365.47 crore on advertisements in FY21 on print and electronic & digital media compared to Rs 612.04 crore in FY20 and Rs 943.84 crore in FY19. This information was provided by I&B minister Anurag Thakur in the Rajya Sabha.

In FY21, the Centre had spent Rs 197.49 crore on print while Rs 167.98 was allocated to electronic & digital media. The spends on print media stood at Rs 429.55 crore and Rs 295.05 crore in FY19 and FY20 respectively. The ad spends on electronic & digital media were Rs 514.29 crore and Rs 316.99 crore in FY19 and FY20 respectively.

In response to another question, Thakur said that the MIB has granted permission to 387 news and current affairs and 525 non-news and current affairs channels. He also said that the government has not received any information regarding closure of TV channels due to revenue loss on account of government advertisement.

He further stated that the advertisements to private TV channels are given by the government in accordance with Policy Guidelines of 2019 laid down for the purpose which are available on the website of the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC).

The BOC undertakes Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns through its empanelled media platforms including private television channels as per the Policy Guidelines. Advertisements are given to obtain the widest possible coverage to the target audience in a cost-effective manner, he added.

