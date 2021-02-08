Cannes Lions Awards now open for entries, live briefing for India on Feb 18

Participants will also be briefed about choosing Lions and categories for work apart guidance from past jurors and winners

Cannes Lions Awards has announced that it is open for entries 2020/2021. The official communication from Cannes stated that the earlier-than-usual announcement is to give participants more time to prepare.

Live briefing for Indian audience will take place on 18 February 2021, presented by Head of Awards at Lions Susie Walker. “Susie will share our research into the effectiveness of creatively awarded work, including a celebration of local award-winning work and insights into India's recent performance at Cannes Lions,” read the communication.

As part of the briefing, Walker will introduce changes to this year’s Awards along with a guide to the eligibility dates for “2020 work” and “2021 work”. The briefing will also offer a closer look at the debut of the Creative Business Transformation Lions and the refreshed PR and Film Craft Lions.

Participants will also be briefed about choosing Lions and categories for work apart guidance from past jurors and winners.

