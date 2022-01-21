Cannes Lions announces 2022 Jury Presidents

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the names of the Jury Presidents who will lead juries to award this year’s Lions.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “We’re delighted to announce and work with such an exceptional lineup of global talent. Our presidents are essential in maintaining the integrity of the Lions, and having won hundreds between them, this is a role that I have no doubt they will perform exceptionally well. This announcement marks the start of the countdown to Cannes Lions, where the global community will come together once again to be inspired by a body of work that will point to a new direction for our industry.”
The Cannes Lions 2022 Jury Presidents have been named as:
Brand Experience & Activation Lions Jury President
Yasuharu Sasaki, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Creative B2B Lions Jury President
Paul Hirsch, President, Chief Creative Officer, Doremus, Global
Creative Business Transformation Lions Jury President
Ronald Ng, Global Chief Creative Officer, MRM, Global
Creative Commerce Lions Jury President
Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO VMLY&R COMMERCE / CEO NY VMLY&R, Global
Creative Data Lions Jury President
Alan Kelly, Chief Creative Officer, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, Ireland
Creative Effectiveness Lions Jury President
Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard, Global
Creative Strategy Lions Jury President
Chrissie Hanson, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OMD, Global
Design Lions Jury President
Lisa Smith, Executive Creative Director, Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), USA
Digital Craft Lions Jury President
Luciana Haguiara, Executive Creative Director, Media.Monks, Brazil
Direct Lions Jury President
Fred Levron, Global Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu International, Global
Entertainment Lions Jury President
Maria Garrido, Global CMO, Formerly Vivendi, France
Entertainment Lions for Music Jury President
Amani Duncan, President, BBH, USA
Entertainment Lions for Sport Jury President
Marcel Marcondes, Global President, Beyond Beer, AB InBev, Global
Film Craft Lions Jury President
Patrick Milling-Smith, Co-Founder & Global CEO, SMUGGLER, USA
Film Lions Jury President
David Lubars, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Worldwide, Global
Glass: The Lion for Change Jury President
Colleen DeCourcy, President, Wieden+Kennedy, Global
Health & Wellness Lions Jury President
Patricia Corsi, Global Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Bayer Consumer Health, Global
Industry Craft Lions Jury President
Nils Leonard, Founder, Uncommon Creative Studio Ltd, Global
Innovation Lions Jury President
Cleve Gibbon, CTO, Wunderman Thompson, USA
Media Lions Jury President
Daryl Lee, Global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, Global
Mobile Lions Jury President
Hugo Veiga, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global
Outdoor Lions Jury President
Eugene Cheong, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Asia, Singapore
Pharma Lions Jury President
Brett O’Connor, Executive Creative Director, VCCP Health, UK
PR Lions Jury President
Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Global
Print & Publishing Lions Jury President
Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA, Hong Kong, SAR
Radio & Audio Lions Jury President
Mariana O'Kelly, Global Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, USA
Social & Influencer Lions Jury President
Caitlin Ryan, VP, EMEA Creative Shop, Meta, EMEA
Sustainable Development Goals Lions Jury President
Kimberlee Wells, CEO, TBWA\Melbourne & Adelaide, Australia
Titanium Lions Jury President
Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer, WPP, Global
About the judging, Philip Thomas, Chairman, LIONS, said, “The return of the physical Festival to Cannes in June allows us once again to bring the juries together in person to define the benchmark of creativity. We thank them for their efforts in choosing the work that will inspire organisations globally to strive for creativity that drives positive change and sustainable growth.”
Cannes Lions opens for entries today.
Susie Walker, VP Awards & Insight, LIONS, said, “We always work to ensure the Lions are relevant, this year we’ve evolved the Creative Commerce Lions, refreshed the Media Lions and launched the Creative B2B Lions - one that we’ve been discussing since 2013 - to celebrate game-changing creativity for products and services that are purchased by professionals on behalf of businesses.” Walker added that in 2022 work will be accepted “across Lions that represent the breadth and diversity of creative and effective work across the branded communications industry”.
Cannes Lions takes place between 20-24 June.
