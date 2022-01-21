Cannes Lions announces 2022 Jury Presidents

The Festival is now open for entries

Updated: Jan 21, 2022
Cannes Lions

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced the names of the Jury Presidents who will lead juries to award this year’s Lions.

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “We’re delighted to announce and work with such an exceptional lineup of global talent. Our presidents are essential in maintaining the integrity of the Lions, and having won hundreds between them, this is a role that I have no doubt they will perform exceptionally well. This announcement marks the start of the countdown to Cannes Lions, where the global community will come together once again to be inspired by a body of work that will point to a new direction for our industry.”

The Cannes Lions 2022 Jury Presidents have been named as:

Brand Experience & Activation Lions Jury President

Yasuharu Sasaki, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Inc., Japan

 

Creative B2B Lions Jury President

Paul Hirsch, President, Chief Creative Officer, Doremus, Global

 

Creative Business Transformation Lions Jury President

Ronald Ng, Global Chief Creative Officer, MRM, Global

 

Creative Commerce Lions Jury President

Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO VMLY&R COMMERCE / CEO NY VMLY&R, Global

 

Creative Data Lions Jury President

Alan Kelly, Chief Creative Officer, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, Ireland

 

Creative Effectiveness Lions Jury President

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard, Global

 

Creative Strategy Lions Jury President

Chrissie Hanson, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OMD, Global

 

Design Lions Jury President

Lisa Smith, Executive Creative Director, Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), USA

 

Digital Craft Lions Jury President

Luciana Haguiara, Executive Creative Director, Media.Monks, Brazil

 

Direct Lions Jury President

Fred Levron, Global Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu International, Global

 

Entertainment Lions Jury President

Maria Garrido, Global CMO, Formerly Vivendi, France

 

Entertainment Lions for Music Jury President

Amani Duncan, President, BBH, USA

 

Entertainment Lions for Sport Jury President

Marcel Marcondes, Global President, Beyond Beer, AB InBev, Global

 

Film Craft Lions Jury President

Patrick Milling-Smith, Co-Founder & Global CEO, SMUGGLER, USA

 

Film Lions Jury President

David Lubars, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Worldwide, Global

 

Glass: The Lion for Change Jury President

Colleen DeCourcy, President, Wieden+Kennedy, Global

 

Health & Wellness Lions Jury President

Patricia Corsi, Global Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Bayer Consumer Health, Global

 

Industry Craft Lions Jury President

Nils Leonard, Founder, Uncommon Creative Studio Ltd, Global

 

Innovation Lions Jury President

Cleve Gibbon, CTO, Wunderman Thompson, USA

 

Media Lions Jury President

Daryl Lee, Global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, Global

 

Mobile Lions Jury President

Hugo Veiga, Global Chief Creative Officer, AKQA, Global

 

Outdoor Lions Jury President

Eugene Cheong, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Asia, Singapore

 

Pharma Lions Jury President

Brett O’Connor, Executive Creative Director, VCCP Health, UK

 

PR Lions Jury President

Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Global

 

Print & Publishing Lions Jury President

Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA, Hong Kong, SAR

 

Radio & Audio Lions Jury President

Mariana O'Kelly, Global Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, USA

 

Social & Influencer Lions Jury President

Caitlin Ryan, VP, EMEA Creative Shop, Meta, EMEA

 

Sustainable Development Goals Lions Jury President

Kimberlee Wells, CEO, TBWA\Melbourne & Adelaide, Australia

 

Titanium Lions Jury President

Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer, WPP, Global

 

About the judging, Philip Thomas, Chairman, LIONS, said, “The return of the physical Festival to Cannes in June allows us once again to bring the juries together in person to define the benchmark of creativity. We thank them for their efforts in choosing the work that will inspire organisations globally to strive for creativity that drives positive change and sustainable growth.”

Cannes Lions opens for entries today.

Susie Walker, VP Awards & Insight, LIONS, said, “We always work to ensure the Lions are relevant, this year we’ve evolved the Creative Commerce Lions, refreshed the Media Lions and launched the Creative B2B Lions - one that we’ve been discussing since 2013 - to celebrate game-changing creativity for products and services that are purchased by professionals on behalf of businesses.” Walker added that in 2022 work will be accepted “across Lions that represent the breadth and diversity of creative and effective work across the branded communications industry”.

Cannes Lions takes place between 20-24 June.

