Cannes 2021: FCB Interface wins Gold Lion in Health & Wellness Category

India picks one gold, one silver and two bronzes on day 1

Starting Cannes Lions 2021 on a grand note for India ‘The Punishing Signal’ campaign by FCB Interface for Mumbai Police has won a Gold and a Silver in Non-profit / Foundation-led Education & Awareness subcategory for its PR and outdoor-ambient work.

Lifebuoy’s ‘Hackwashing’ by Lowe Lintas Mumbai has picked a Bronze Lion OTC Applications (brand experience & activation) sub-category.

Lifebuoy’s ‘H for Handwashing’ has won another bronze in direct subcategory.

Indian contingent had a total of five shortlists in the category including three for ‘The Punishing Signal’ by FCB Interface for Mumbai Police and one each for Lefebuoy’s ‘H for Hand Washing’ by Lowe Lintas Mumbai and ‘Hackwashing’ for Lifebuoy created by Geometry Encompass Mumbai.

