Burger King unveils campaign for its Rs 50 Stunner Menu

Burger King India has launched a new everyday ‘Stunner Menu’ at Rs.50. The menu has been designed with new products and new formats and is in tune with the current guest expectations of great value at accessible prices, says the company.



“Burger King India has introduced a new everyday value ‘Rs.50 Stunner Menu’ with formats of burger, wrap, rice & volcano in exciting Indian & international flavours. It’s a ‘No Terms & Conditions’ menu which is available every day, every hour, in every Burger King India restaurant. The Rs. 50 Stunner Menu includes vegetarian and egg products like the new Tikki Twist, new Makhani Burst & King Egg Burgers, new Crispy Veg Wrap, new Peri Peri Rice Bowl and new Veg Crunchy Volcano, all at Rs 50 each. The non-vegetarian menu includes crispy chicken & new makhani burst burgers, new crunchy chicken volcano, new crispy chicken & King egg wraps, all at Rs.70 each,” the company said.



Burger King India has unveiled a TVC for the Rs.50 ‘Stunner Menu’. The TVC showcases an activation outside a Burger King restaurant where guests are encouraged to spin a wheel to win any food at just Rs.50. It further captures guests’ reactions and expressions, when the host reveals every food item on the spin wheel is just for Rs.50 every day for everyone. The device of the spin wheel is utilized to showcase the variety of flavours and formats in the new Rs.50 Stunner Menu.



In addition to a television commercial, the five- week campaign will also promote the newly launched menu across Print, Digital, Social Media, OOH, In-restaurant and via on-ground initiatives. During the campaign, Burger King India’s Instagram page will be running multiple contests wherein guests can stand a chance to win free Stunner Menu Food.



Speaking about the new menu, Kapil Grover, Chief Marketing Officer at Burger King India, said, “The Stunner Menu was created with a thorough market research, keeping the current guest needs in mind. The guest expectation for ‘value for money’ is paramount in the current macros and our new Rs.50 Stunner Menu is designed to deliver the same. We are especially excited about the fact that we have new product formats as well as new flavours in this menu. We will continue to build the Stunner Menu in times to come as it represents our strategic pillar of Value Leadership in the QSR industry.”

