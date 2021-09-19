BPL celebrates the little joys in everyday life

The campaign for large and small electronic products by the brand has been conceived by The Womb

Last year, The Womb launched Kelvinator. This year, it’s BPL. The latest campaign focuses on the joy one gets from little things in life.

With this campaign, BPL is introducing a range of over 200 large and small electronic products including television sets, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, ceiling fans, bulbs, kitchen appliances, audio gadgets and electrical accessories which exude impeccable quality and thoughtful features.

A complete 360-degree launch with five films, digital, print, radio and retail POS focuses on the small and joyful emotions that one experiences every day.

Commenting on the campaign, Navin Talreja, Founding Partner of The Womb said “After going through the BPL range of products, their features and even using a few of them, it was a no-brainer for us that we should talk about these small yet meaningful features. The challenge was to showcase the emotion behind these features and not get lost in the feature technicalities. Little things give people great joy at times. We linked this with the features to bring alive the campaign idea of ‘Happy Little Things.’”

Suyash Khabya – Creative Head, The Womb, shared “Consumers are brainwashed into thinking that they are using superior technology by showcasing heavy CG to bring alive the feature without focusing on what that feature does for the consumer in everyday life.

We believe in human technology and not jargon. The entire team at The Womb thought of over 50 plus happy little moments out of which the freshest, most insightful were converted into the TVCs.”

With the festive season started, it’s the perfect time for BPL to spread some happiness.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)